Our Revolution Abroad Endorses Rep. Keith Ellison as DNC Chair

Our Revolution Abroad supports Keith Ellison for DNC Chair because his grassroots vision and organizing track record are what are needed now to revitalize our Democratic Party and win back our country for the hard-working majority of the American people.

Our Revolution Abroad (ORA) today announced its enthusiastic endorsement of Rep. Keith Ellison for Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in the DNC Chair election set to take place Feb. 23-26 in Atlanta.

ORA representatives are urging progressive Democrats worldwide to lobby Democrats Abroad (DA) DNC reps to cast their ballots for Rep. Keith Ellison and his grassroots 3,143-county organizing strategy to revitalize the Democratic Party.

Our Revolution Abroad urges Keith Ellison’s supporters to speak out now and to send a signal to the DNC by endorsing Keith in this survey in the next 24 hours: http://bit.ly/2l5vO8l

At 69%, an overwhelming majority of Democrats Abroad supported the progressive candidacy of Sen. Bernie Sanders in the DA Global Primary held a little over a year ago in February 2016. Our Revolution Abroad (ORA, http://www.OurRevolutionAbroad.org) is now forming as the global affiliate of Our Revolution in the United States, representing the progressive views of the overwhelming majority of Democrats living and working overseas.

“Our Revolution Abroad proudly supports Rep. Keith Ellison to chair the DNC," said Travis Mooney, an ORA co-founder and country coordinator for Our Revolution UK. "His grassroots vision and organizing track record are what our Democratic Party needs to revitalize itself, and to restore economic and social justice as core principles. Keith's leadership is what we need now to win back our country for the hard-working majority of the American people.”

“Keith’s grassroots 3,143-county organizing strategy is the only way forward for our Democratic Party following the Nov. 8th election,” said Alex Gonzalez, an ORA co-founder and country coordinator for Our Revolution Japan. “Keith’s leadership is vital to the party’s future as we seek to reclaim hundreds of seats lost in State Legislatures since 2008, win back Governorships in traditionally Democratic States and get ready to take back the U.S. House and Senate from the billionaire class and radical conservatives that now run our government.”

“By electing Rep. Keith Ellison as Chair of the DNC, we will send a clear message of support to people all across America who are concerned about threats to their healthcare as well as to their basic Constitutional rights from the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress,” said Karen Olson, an ORA co-founder and country coordinator for Our Revolution Switzerland. “With Keith at the helm of the DNC, we as Democrats will organize from the ground-up in every community nationwide to defend the rights, safety and well-being of all Americans and to take back our government in the name of social and economic justice for all.”

All Progressive Democrats living abroad who support Keith Ellison: now is the time to lobby your DA DNC reps to vote for Keith Ellison for DNC Chair via this quick three-minute online survey: http://bit.ly/2l5vO8l

Results for the Democrats Abroad 2016 Global Presidential Primary are available here: http://www.democratsabroad.org/global_presidential_primary_results

About Our Revolution Abroad

Our Revolution Abroad (ORA) began forming as a grassroots effort by a group of progressive Democratic activists around the world in late-2016 in the wake of the worldwide support for the presidential campaign of. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The global affiliate of Our Revolution, the movement Bernie Sanders founded to fight to transform America and advance the progressive values on which he campaigned, ORA has a growing presence in dozens of countries worldwide and represents the progressive views of a clear majority of tens of thousands of Democratic voters living and working abroad. For more information, visit: http://www.OurRevolutionAbroad.org.