Secure Exchange Solutions. By simplifying communications with partner health plans, we’re enabling optometrists to see more patients.

Today, Illuma Care Connections, a new care coordination company for eye care providers and health plan partners, announced during the 2017 Annual HIMSS Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, February 19-23, 2017, the organization’s success enhancing care coordination for diabetic patients and integrating eye care into mainstream healthcare delivery is powered by Secure Exchange Solutions’ cloud based clinical data exchange technology. The platform enables Illuma Care Connections to streamline communications between optometrists, ophthalmologists and health providers, improving outcomes, reducing costs and driving practice growth by ensuring that patients with known vision risks are scheduled for the appropriate exams with eye care practitioners in the Illuma network.

“Proper eye care for people with diabetes is critical, as their eye problems may lead to blindness in some cases,” said Stephen Kendig, CEO, Illuma Care Connections. “By simplifying communications with partner health plans, we’re enabling optometrists to see more patients, as well as ophthalmologists to receive streamlined referrals for chronic disease and surgical cases. Using our advanced clinical exchange software helps these professionals provide the best care for patients,” Kendig said.

The hundreds of optometrists and ophthalmologists served by Illuma Care Connections are now able to securely transmit and easily access vital patient clinical care information with health plans, making it easy for care givers to coordinate routine check-ups, ensure patient compliance and streamline surgical consults and procedures. Timely and secure exchange of health information is increasingly important for clinicians as they work to meet the Meaningful Use Stage 3 and MACRA mandates.

“We are proud to partner with Illuma Care Connections in support of their mission to health plans and eye care providers, helping deliver care to patients with chronic disease, said Dan Kazzaz, CEO, Secure Exchange Solutions. “As an industry leader in advancing health information-sharing through standardized solutions, our new partnership is giving optometrists and ophthalmologists the tools they need to deliver better patient care.”

About Illuma Care Connections

Illuma Care Connections, formerly OcuHub, was created in early 2017 and is a care coordination company offering technology-enabled services to payers and eye care providers. Illuma Care Connections conducts outreach to ensure patient compliance with diabetes eye exams by connecting health plans with our eye care provider partners to help patients find the right eye care and ensure their latest eye care data is captured and up to date. For more information please visit http://www.illumacc.com.

About Secure Exchange Solutions

Secure Exchange Solutions sets the standard for seamless, scalable, secure connectivity across organizational boundaries. As an industry-leading health information service provider, Secure Exchange Solutions protects, streamlines and delivers sensitive and critical health care information while ensuring compliance and improving efficiency and quality. Hospitals, health systems, physicians, health plans and application partners rely on Secure Exchange Solutions for integrated secure communications that expand their reach. For more information, please visit http://www.secureexsolutions.com.