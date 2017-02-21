Centric Software Reports Successful PLM Rollout for ONE Jeanswear

ONE Jeanswear Reports Success with Rollout of Centric Software Product Lifecycle Management Based on our diverse and extensive portfolio of owned, licensed and Private Label brands, Centric’s knowledge of our business, combined with their rapid and flexible implementation capabilities, made them a natural choice for One Jeanswear Group.

Centric Software announces that ONE Jeanswear Group, has reported success with the rollout of Centric Software’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform. Centric Software is the leading PLM solution for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor and consumer goods companies.

ONE Jeanswear Group’s portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Gloria Vanderbilt, l.e.i., Bandolino, Jessica Simpson and William Rast (under license), Code Bleu, Vintage America Blues, Erika, Energie and Nine West Jeans, in addition to numerous private label brands for key retail partners.

ONE Jeanswear Group sought a PLM solution to manage its branded and private label processes within a single system to improve efficiencies and create consistency among cross functional areas and complex product lifecycles. “Based on our diverse and extensive portfolio of owned, licensed and Private Label brands, Centric’s knowledge of our business, combined with their rapid and flexible implementation capabilities, made them a natural choice for One Jeanswear Group,” says Jack Gross, CEO of ONE Jeanswear Group.

“ONE Jeanswear Group is well into its implementation process of Centric’s PLM solution. Centric’s Agile Deployment(SM) methodology has enabled our team to make real time changes without negatively impacting our workflow, allowing us to meet our specific business needs. Centric’s team has been hands on from day one, and we are very happy with the progress we have made so far. We look forward to realizing the full benefits of Centric once we have all modules up and running,” says Heather Roussel, Chief Merchandizing Officer.

“ONE Jeanswear Group is a very impressive company and we are proud of our partnership,” says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric. “We look forward to continuing to help ONE Jeanswear Group meet business-critical objectives and rolling out our platform across all of ONE Jeanswear Group’s operations.”

ONE Jeanswear Group (http://www.onejeansweargroup.com)

ONE Jeanswear Group is a leading global fashion company that operates a wide, diverse portfolio of brands. ONE Jeanswear Group oversees design, product development and innovation, technical support, fabric procurement, marketing, merchandising and global sourcing. ONE Jeanswear Group includes a branded portfolio: Gloria Vanderbilt, l.e.i, Bandolino, Jessica Simpson (L), William Rast (L), Code Bleu, Vintage America Blues, Erika, Nine West Jeans, and Energie.

ONE Jeanswear Group is available in multiple channels of distribution, including better department stores, mass retailers, and ecommerce.

