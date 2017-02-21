Productive Edge Named Xamarin Elite Partner At Productive Edge, our goal is to help our clients bring their ideas to market faster than their competition. The strength of the Xamarin technology has enabled us to take our pursuit of that mission to a new level.

Chicago-based Enterprise Digital Consultancy, Productive Edge, has been named a Xamarin Elite Partner - one of only twelve such partners in the world. Xamarin, owned by Microsoft since 2016, provides a platform that allows mobile developers to use the C# programming language to develop iOS, Android and Windows apps with native user interfaces and up to 100% shared code across all platforms.

“Xamarin allows us to deliver enterprise mobile apps in less than half the time of traditional native development, without compromising any of the power of traditionally-developed native apps,” says Managing Partner, Joel Livet. “At Productive Edge, our goal is to help our clients bring their ideas to market faster than their competition. The strength of the Xamarin technology has enabled us to take our pursuit of that mission to a new level.”

Increased speed-to-market is just one of many advantages that Xamarin provides. “The benefits of mobile code consolidation cannot be overstated,” says Managing Partner, Wyatt Kapastin. “The cross-platform, cross-device nature of our Xamarin solutions significantly decreases maintenance effort and defects, which reduces total cost of ownership for our clients. Add in the quality assurance power of Xamarin Test Cloud and the other capabilities of the Microsoft Azure platform, and the advantages that we’re able to offer to our customers are unmatched.”

In the past six months alone, Productive Edge has completed more than 10 Xamarin projects and continues to contribute to the Xamarin development community. Their team of enterprise Certified Xamarin developers has grown by 200% in the past 6 months, and growth is projected to continue at this rate through the end of 2017. In addition to their Xamarin development expertise, the firm also offers Xamarin training and support services.

Productive Edge remains Chicago’s premier Enterprise Mobility consultancy, with deep expertise in the Healthcare, Retail and Education industry verticals, and more than 250 development experts across the globe. The company is a digital technology agency with a focus on providing the most cutting-edge solutions for their expansive portfolio of Fortune 1000 clients.

For a complimentary Xamarin consultation, connect with our team at 312-561-9000 or Services(at)ProductiveEdge(dot)com.