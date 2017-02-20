Total Cray Valley (TCV) will exhibit at this year’s SPE International Polyolefin Conference and present a paper titled “A New Method to Modify PP for Improved Melt Strength.”

TCV has developed technology to overcome the long-standing melt strength deficiency of polypropylene (PP). The paper will detail a way to modify conventional PP resins with zinc salts to achieve performance similar to high melt strength PP. TCV’s global business development manager Anthony Marozsan will present the paper on Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

TCV will exhibit at booth 40, where attendees can learn how additives like Dymalink® coagents enhance plastic formulations with improved tensile strength, heat deflection temperature (HDT) and flexural modulus.

The International Polyolefin Conference takes place Feb. 22 to 25 at the Hilton Houston North in Houston, Texas. It is hosted by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) South Texas Section. For more information and to register for the conference, go to http://www.spe-stx.org.

For more information on Total Cray Valley’s Dymalink coagents for improved polyolefin performance, go to http://www.crayvalley.com/products/dymalink-zinc-acrylate/specialty.

About Total Cray Valley

Globally based in Paris, Total Cray Valley is part of Total’s Polymers division within the Refining & Chemicals branch. Total Cray Valley manufactures Wingtack® and Cleartack® hydrocarbon resins, Poly bd®, Ricon® and Krasol® liquid polybutadiene resins, SMA® copolymer resins, and Dymalink® monomers. These products are used as raw materials and additives for adhesives, rubber, electronics, thermoplastics, coatings and other applications.

