South Carolina's First Duck Donuts Is Coming to Hilton Head

South Carolina's first Duck Donuts is scheduled to open in Hilton Head in March 2017. Our team is excited to not only tell our grassroots story further down the Atlantic Coast where we began, but to bring Duck Donuts to the South Carolina shoreline for the first time.

Duck Donuts is expanding to the coastal town of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, according to Russ DiGilio, founder and owner of Duck Donuts Franchising Company LLC. The new donut shop will be located at 890 William Hilton Parkway, Suite #70, Hilton Head Island, in the Fresh Market Shoppes.

Franchise owner Craig Hutchings plans an early March 2017 opening. The 1,650 square foot shop will echo the franchise’s family-friendly, seaside theme with indoor and outdoor seating and featuring select retail items for sale.

“I, like most people, fell in love with Duck Donuts while vacationing in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, customized the way you want, is a unique concept I’ve not seen anywhere else,” says Hutchings. “We are proud to be the first location opening in South Carolina, and are so excited about bringing Duck Donuts to the residents and visitors of Hilton Head."

Situated 45 miles north of Savanah, Georgia, Hilton Head Island is known for its 12 miles of stunning Atlantic beaches and 24 world-class golf courses. Annually, the town welcomes over 2.6 million visitors and was recently named the #3 Island in the U.S. by the Conde-Nast Travel Reader’s Choice Awards.

“Entrepreneurship is alive and well in the Lowcountry, and we know that our millions of visitors as well as our residents are going to be fans of Duck Donuts,” says Bill Miles, President and CEO of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

With each opening, the franchising company welcomes 25-40 new jobs to the community. As of February 20, 2017, Duck Donuts Franchising Company has 34 open stores and 140 contracts.

“Our team is excited to not only tell our grassroots story further down the Atlantic Coast where we began, but to bring Duck Donuts to the South Carolina shoreline for the first time,” says DiGilio. “The Travel Channel recently named Hilton Head Island on its Best Family Beaches list, so it only seems fitting that a company built on family becomes part of new family traditions all year round.”

“Hilton Head is a beautiful destination that hosts more than 31,000 permanent residents and brings millions of visitors each year. One thing missing is fresh, delicious donuts—so we had to change that,” says Hutchings, a Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce member. “Family is such an important part of Duck Donuts, and we want to be part of the family memories made in Hilton Head.”

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week. Donut enthusiasts eager to join the Duck Donuts family are encouraged to visit the store for an application or apply online. For Grand Opening specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Hilton Head Island Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.

About Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious & made to order!™ donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”

By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities and by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their communities. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, VA, in 2013, and there are now 34 open franchise locations and 140 contracts.

Duck Donuts store openings are scheduled for:

Stafford, VA – March

Alexandria, VA – March

Hershey, PA – April

Jacksonville, NC – April

Cincinnati, OH – April

Kissimmee, FL – April

Pittsburgh, PA – May

Duck Donuts emphasizes the importance of giving back to the local community through their #QuackGivesBack initiatives every month. “Our mission is twofold,” says DiGilio, “to serve the most amazing warm, delicious, and made-to-order donuts, and to contribute to the communities we call home.”

The Duck Donuts Experience

“We discovered that the most powerful marketing advantage we have is the aroma of warm donuts wafting from every store. Our light vanilla cake donut is a little crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, made fresh right in front of you, hand-dipped in hot icing, and sprinkled with your choice of delicious toppings and drizzles. It’s that simple,” says DiGilio.

Children (and grownups) love to stand on the strategically placed step in the waiting area, allowing them to see the entire process as the donut machine cooks and carries their donuts down the line, where they are dipped, topped, packaged, and served warm in the box. Duck Donuts serves its own signature coffee blends—Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and Sunset Pier Decaf with new special seasonal flavors changing throughout the year—and offers breakfast options, as well as catering services. Indoor and outdoor seating is available at most locations.

To learn more or to share your Duck Donuts experience, Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram, or send us a Tweet.

###