Registration Underway for World OutGames Miami 2017

Registration is well underway with sports enthusiasts from more than 25 countries ready to compete during World OutGames Miami 2017, a 10-day event that will bring to life 30 sports and 400 events across the areas of Sport, Culture and Human Rights. Making its U.S. debut, the Games will welcome thousands of athletes, participants, spectators and thought leaders from around the globe as they converge on Miami May 26 through June 4, 2017.

“We are proud to bring World OutGames to the United States as a global statement of unity, inclusiveness and healthy competition,” said Ivan Cano, CEO of World OutGames Miami. “There is still time to register for this life changing experience which will inspire, motivate and celebrate the human spirit through its three pillars – Sports, Culture and Human Rights.”

World OutGames Miami registration is available online at outgames.org. The comprehensive registration package includes admission to the highly-anticipated Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Marlins Park, access to OPEN sports and culture events, access to Festival Village and much more.

Every four years, World OutGames brings together LGBTQI athletes, many from countries where homosexuality remains illegal and hidden. In the spirit of true inclusiveness, the World OutGames are open to all, regardless of sexual orientation. Registration is open to anyone 18 and older; however, a specific youth program for those between the ages of 14-17 will be coordinated in partnership with Pridelines Youth Services, a Miami based not-for-profit which offers a safe place for LGBTQI youth, adults and allies.

In addition to 30 competitive sports and a variety of cultural events, the Games will also feature the Global Conference on Human Rights, a three-day event (May 26-29) headlined by a distinguished roster of notable activists, thought leaders and community figures promoting inclusivity in sports, health & wellness and global social justice.

World OutGames Miami is made possible through the support of Bacardi, the City of Miami Beach, Coca-Cola, Florida Sports Foundation, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Happy Copenhagen, the International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, Miami Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners and Miami Sports.

Organizations and business that are interested in supporting World OutGames Miami are encouraged to contact sponsorship(at)outgames.org. For more information about World OutGames Miami, visit http://www.outgames.org.

About World OutGames

World OutGames is a multi-sport and cultural event licensed by the Gay and Lesbian International Sport Association (GLISA). Every four years, World OutGames brings together athletes from all over the world for a celebration of sport, culture and human rights, many from countries where homosexuality remains illegal and hidden. Previously hosted in Montreal, Copenhagen and Antwerp, World OutGames is open to all who wish to participate, without regard to sexual orientation. There are no qualifying standards, although competitions are arranged according to the skill levels of the competitors. For more information about World OutGames, visit http://www.outgames.org, http://www.facebook.com/OutGamesMiami, http://www.twitter.com/outgamesmiami and http://www.instagram.com/outgamesmiami.