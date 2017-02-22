Our agreement with BDO reinforces that Qvinci is providing tomorrow’s tools to today’s accountant.

Qvinci® Software today announced that it has been chosen as a preferred provider by BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and consulting firms.

Under the agreement, BDO will use Qvinci for Accountants to enhance the technology platform of BDODrive, the firm’s cloud-based solution for outsourced financial management, accounting services and business intelligence.

According to Qvinci Software’s CEO Brad Adams, BDO USA’s selection of Qvinci further solidifies the company’s position as the industry standard for automating the templating and authoring of reports, financial consolidation and benchmarking.

“Our agreement with BDO reinforces that Qvinci is providing tomorrow’s tools to today’s accountant. As a company, we take pride in our ability to provide ERP-like functionality to accountants without the high price tag or complexity,” Adams said.

Regardless of a firm’s size, Qvinci for Accountants increases collectable billable hours, automates and standardizes client reporting, and optimizes efficiencies by eliminating redundant tasks and bottlenecks. Qvinci’s patented, cloud-based solution allows firms to provide their clients with high value services including benchmarking, KPIs and dynamic custom reporting in a fraction of the time.

“The ability to customize financial reporting for our clients is key for our business. This financial reporting tool allows for consolidation with multi location companies. Qvinci is a welcomed part of the overall BDODrive solution,” said Kelly Johnson, Partner and National Practice Leader for Business Services & Outsourcing.

BDODrive is an integrated, scalable solution for financial management, accounting services and business intelligence that fundamentally improves upon the traditional concept of business outsourcing. Leveraging leading-edge cloud technology and security, BDODrive provides clients with a real-time, mobile view of their business’s performance that enables them to operate more efficiently and effectively. Some of the key features delivered through BDODrive include accounting and financial management, online payments, auto bank feeds and reconciliation, business data analytics, secure document management and customized reporting of key performance indicators delivered in real-time with 24/7 mobile access. Most important, all of these features are enhanced by the active involvement of experienced BDO professionals who assist clients in identifying opportunities and mitigating risk. For more information, go to BDODrive.

_ _ _ _ _

About Qvinci Software: Qvinci is the #1 rated reporting app in the Intuit® App Store and is ProAdvisor® recommended. Developing and provisioning key enablement technologies is integral to Qvinci’s long-term strategy of providing state-of-the-art solutions to the accounting, franchise and multi-unit industries. Our patented technology supports a wide range of accounting file types including all versions of QuickBooks®, Xero®, MYOB® and Excel®. Set-up is quick and easy. Impact is immediate. For more information, visit Qvinci for Accountants, attend an overview webinar or call 844-422-5037.

About BDO USA: BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, financial advisory and consulting services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and more than 400 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 1,300 offices in over 150 countries. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information, please visit: bdo.com.