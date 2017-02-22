Novorésumé - From A School Project To A Successful Start-up

Novorésumé celebrates its 1st Anniversary on 22nd of February.

“Just recently we reached the milestone of having 130,000 unique users from all around the world, which makes us very happy, especially since we managed to accomplish this without any investors/funding. Everyone is thankful that due to our web application they can save lots of valuable time and receive professional advice while crafting their résumé/CV.” - Stefan Polexe, CEO

When looking for a new job, one of the most important steps is creating a résumé/CV that will reflect your personality and summarize the professional experience you have. On top of that, it should also follow the graphic design and HR principles to catch the interest of a person that is reviewing dozens of applications.

“The problem that we discovered was that the majority of persons looking for a new job lack the design and writing skills needed to create a modern résumé/CV.” - Cristian Letai, Co-founder

We managed to tackle this challenge by creating a web application that makes it easier for everyone to create a modern résumé/CV.

Everyone now has the chance of crafting a perfect résumé/CV with a very intuitive process that allows its user to simply select one template and then customize it to their needs and the job they are applying for. They can save and customize up to 18 different version, and get inspired by the professional résumé examples available on our website or the examples & tips designed for each specific section.

“Every day we receive feedback from dozens of users and respond to each of them individually, in order to further improve our services and be closer to solving real challenges they might encounter. It makes us very happy to see that using our services they got hired at companies such as Volvo, Google, Airbnb and Vice Media.” - Andrei Kurtuy - Co-founder

Our team is looking forward to helping even more people and simplify even further the process of creating a résumé/CV. We are glad to see that the concept of “Less Is More” with the example of Elon Musk’s One-Page Résumé inspired many people to shorten their résumé and make it more relevant for the job they are applying for.