TruPlace, the largest provider of interactive floor plans and professional photos for hospitality providers, today announced they have been selected by BridgeStreet Global Hospitality as the preferred provider of professional photography for their extended stay apartments and homes platform worldwide.

“We want to provide our website visitors with authentic photography that showcases our properties using the highest quality and most consistent images available,” said Sean Worker, president and CEO of BridgeStreet. “Whether someone is looking for a property in Louisville, Ky. or Singapore, they deserve to see consistent top quality photography at every location, which is what TruPlace brings to BridgeStreet.”

“TruPlace not only offers unique image processing technology resulting in stunning photography, our international network of professional photographers and robust quality control process give us the ability to provide hospitality providers with images that are consistent from one city to the next,” said Bob Cusack, president of TruPlace. “It’s one thing to get one photographer to produce consistent quality. We know how to do this on an international level with a large network of photographers.”

TruPlace has already begun to transform alternative accommodation space in Great Britain, France and the United States.

About BridgeStreet Global Hospitality

With more than 65,000 apartments in over 60 countries, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality – comprised of six unique brands – is the leading hospitality solution offering serviced apartment experiences for travelers seeking an alternative to typical hotel accommodations. BridgeStreet’s family of brands includes six-star Exclusive, five-star Residences, four-star Mode Aparthotel and Living, three-star Places and two-star Stüdyo offering the convenience of apartment living with a variety of service packages to offer each guest options based on location, price point and individual needs. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, comfort and service, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). For more information on BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, please visit http://www.bridgestreet.com or call 800 278 7338.

About TruPlace

TruPlace, headquartered in Germantown, Md., develops Interactive Floor Plans and Professional Photography for the hospitality industry worldwide and real estate sales in select U.S. markets. TruPlace provides clients with professional, high-resolution TruHDR photographs of the inside, outside and amenities of properties that are linked to a detailed floor plan of the property. This combination provides a prospective guest or buyer with a quick and easy way to tour a property and get the most accurate view. Website – http://www.TruPlace.com.