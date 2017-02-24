California Career Institute After completing our medical assistant and nursing programs, students feel a sense of fulfillment in their new careers, helping the sick and comforting the people closest to them.

California Career Institute, California’s premier school for nursing programs, celebrates another booming year for their 2016-2017 graduating class. CCI is planning to build on their fruitful year and add new programs as they continue to change the lives of more and more students.

People come to CCI with the prospect of changing their lives for the better, going on to enjoy thriving careers and working alongside doctors as a team.

What sets California Career Institute apart from other schools is the commitment and time they put into each student. As a smaller school, they offer each person the attention and individual care they need to succeed in both their exams and future careers.

On April 24, 2017, CCI celebrates more than 70 graduates achieving their certifications and meaningful positions in healthcare.

Dr. Rafat Qahoush, Chief Executive Officer of CCI, stated that “Each graduate for us is a success story. We see people working two jobs just to live paycheck to paycheck at places they despise. After completing our medical assistant and nursing programs, students feel a sense of fulfillment in their new careers, helping the sick and comforting the people closest to them. I can honestly say it’s a privilege to be part of their journey.”

The nursing programs that California Career Institute currently offers: Medical Assistant, Certified Nursing Assistant, and Vocational Nursing have led the school and their students to flourish.

Looking toward the future, CEO, Dr. Qahoush, prepares to open new programs for students. These programs focus on industries that have seen rapid expansion in recent years and are expected to grow over the next 10 years according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

CCI’s new programs will include Dental Assistant (18% project growth), Business Administration (8% projected growth), and Veterinary Assistant (10% projected growth).

Dr. Qahoush stated, “This will help us serve the broader community and provide the job market with skilled individuals that care for patients. We take pride in providing career education in Orange County and beyond.”

People interested in pursuing careers in healthcare can check out the nursing programs offered by CCI before the start of the February 2017 semester. Dr. Qahoush looks forward to this year’s lineup of students taking advantage of diverse nursing programs and welcomes others to attain the opportunities ahead.