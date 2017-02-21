Eldorado Stone Redefines Outdoor Living with New Sherwood™ Fireplace

Eldorado Stone’s new Sherwood™ Fireplace provides a bold new design statement to complement any outdoor space. The Sherwood enhances the design of any outdoor space while adding the warmth of fire and a natural gathering place. -Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Eldorado Stone

Eldorado Stone, manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer, introduces the Sherwood™ Fireplace from Eldorado Outdoor, a bold new design statement to complement any outdoor space with the warmth and aroma of a crackling fire. The Sherwood is fully customizable and ready to be dressed with any stone and accessories. It features a unique Isokern firebox interior, and its strong, lightweight modular structure reduces install time by nearly 50 percent.

“The dynamic nature of fire is captivating for any audience, and the new Sherwood Fireplace creates a distinctly dramatic focal point for open air conversations,” said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Eldorado Stone. “The Sherwood enhances the design of any outdoor space while adding the warmth of fire and a natural gathering place.”

TWEET THIS: The fully customizable #SherwoodFireplace from @EldoradoStone boldly redefines #outdoorliving. #luxury #design http://bit.ly/1JYhfXm

The Sherwood features a tiered design and ample hearth bench that allows quick and easy access to the warmth and comfort of the fire. The interior of the fireplace is Isokern, an industry leading fireplace material made from high-grade pumice extracted from a volcano in Iceland. With more than 70 years in the market, Isokern material has a reputation for durability, safety and longevity.

Currently available for purchase, the new wood-burning fireplace assembles using strong, lightweight modular components that require no additional concrete footing.

For more information on Eldorado Stone, please visit eldoradostone.com.

About Eldorado Stone

Eldorado Stone, LLC is the manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer and is headquartered in San Marcos, California. It is a subsidiary of Headwaters Incorporated (NYSE:HW), a world leader in creating value through innovative advancements in building products. For more than 45 years, Eldorado Stone has demonstrated an undeniable passion for creating authentic products that elevate quality and design, including architectural stone and brick veneer, natural stone veneer, fireplace surrounds, fire bowls and outdoor living products. The company currently operates manufacturing facilities in several states with regional distribution centers across the U.S. For more information and to view a gallery of beautiful installations, visit http://www.eldoradostone.com.