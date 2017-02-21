Attorney James R. Cook II Lawsuits are extremely stressful and emotional so I look forward to providing many more clients with dependable and fair representation during their difficult times. Past News Releases RSS

Attorney James R. Cook II, an associate at the Law Offices of Stephen L. Gilly & Associates, was recently named to the Top 40 Under 40 Family Lawyers in the State of Tennessee by the American Society of Legal Advocates, which is an invitation-only, nationwide organization of elite lawyers with a proven commitment to their community and exceptional legal talent. Cook was also named to the American Legal Institute of Family Law Attorney’s Top 10 list for Client Satisfaction in Tennessee.

“I am honored to be recognized for each of these achievements,” said Cook, who was also recognized by the Tennessee Supreme Court for his more than fifty hours of pro bono services. "Lawsuits are extremely stressful and emotional so I look forward to providing many more clients with dependable and fair representation during their difficult times."

Cook earned his Juris Doctor from the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, VA. While attending law school, he served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate representing the best interest of children in child custody cases. Cook now resides in Johnson City, TN, with his wife, Jessica Taylor Cook, who is a fellow attorney in the area of real estate law.

About Attorney James R. Cook II

James R. Cook II focuses his practice on family law, which includes divorce, child custody, child support, and alimony, but also practices in other areas of law including wills and estates, bankruptcy, landlord-tenant, personal injury, and criminal law. He is licensed to practice law in both State and Federal Court. For more information or to schedule a no-cost consultation, please call the Law Offices of Stephen L. Gilly & Associates at (423) 246-3811, or visit http://www.tnvalaw.com. The Law Offices of Stephen L. Gilly & Associates is located at 531 East Market Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.

