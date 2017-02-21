On Location Launches New Website

On Location, a nationwide provider of labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website - onlocationind.com. The site has been redesigned to be optimized for mobile usage with streamlined navigation and improved functionality that provides a comprehensive overview of the company, its services and its client-focused model.

The new On Location website offers a user-friendly experience. It is quick and easy to navigate for improved visitor interaction and access to its key features. Some of these features are a comprehensive trade show calendar, simplified request for information system and improved point of contact section. With the company’s continued growth, the site features a new employment opportunities portal, featuring job openings for experienced professionals interested in joining the team.

According to Michael Mulry, On Location General Manager, “The new web site is a reflection of what is most important to us – the customer experience. At every step of the process, we continuously asked ourselves ‘what would the client or prospective customer want to see’ and ‘what information do they need?’” The result was a site developed with improved functionality and mobile optimization, guiding visitors to the information they need, when they need it. Mulry goes on to add, “It is this client focus that drives us along with the invaluable insight from our team that has made On Location who we are today. It is also a key contributing factor in our continued growth”

On Location has plans to further enhance the new site, including the addition to more interactive web tools, online portfolio showcase and client side portal by year-end.

About On Location

For more than 25 years, On Location has provided nationwide labor and management services for exhibits, events and environments that deliver a positive Return on Experience (ROE) for its customers - on time and on budget – throughout the country and around the world. As a leading exhibitor assigned contractor, highly trained and experienced employees help clients develop a custom plan, adapting the company’s comprehensive processes to fit one’s unique business needs and providing nationwide continuity of hands-on service before, during and after each event. For more information, visit: onlocationind.com.