Center For Discovery, a national leader in eating disorder treatment, is pleased to announce an open house event at its newest outpatient eating disorder program in Woodland Hills, California. The new Woodland Hills facility provides intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization treatment for adolescents and adults, both males and females with eating disorders, including anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder. The Open House will be held on Thursday, March 2nd from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 21650 Oxnard Street, Suite 2375 Woodland Hills, CA 91367.

“We are excited to bring our eating disorder treatment program into the greater Woodland Hills community,” said Mark Hobbins, President and COO of Center For Discovery. “Expanding our specialized eating disorder treatment services is an integral part of our mission. One of our core principles is to minimize the time and distance families travel for treatment. By making treatment more accessible, families are enabled to better support their loved ones throughout the entire recovery process.”

Center For Discovery provides eating disorder treatment through an exclusive, proprietary, family-based process pioneered and successfully practiced by Center For Discovery for the last 20 years. Center For Discovery provides a safe, secure, and comfortable environment where individuals can identify and resolve serious emotional and psychological issues that have prevented them from effectively managing life experiences.

About Center For Discovery

Center For Discovery is a national leader in outpatient and residential eating disorder treatment and operates more eating disorder programs across the United States than any behavioral health provider. All of Center For Discovery’s programs are accredited by the Joint Commission and include intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and residential treatment facilities. For over 20 years, Center For Discovery has provided clinically sophisticated eating disorder, mental health, and substance abuse treatment to help clients and their families heal from the often devastating effects of various illnesses. For more information about the Woodland Hills outpatient program, visit http://www.CenterForDiscoveryWoodlandHills.com.