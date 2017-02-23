By becoming HIPAA compliant, we will be able to contract with HIPAA covered entities and offer our Sleep solutions through the largest health providers in the U.S

Sleeprate, Inc., a provider of sleep monitoring, assessment and therapy via its proprietary mobile app, announced today that it has voluntarily attained HIPAA and ISO 27001 information security compliance. Attaining HIPAA compliance will enable Sleeprate to operate as a HIPAA Business Associate when contracting with HIPAA covered entitles.

“We’re very excited to make this announcement today. It’s on the heels of a substantial investment in security infrastructures. This need came from major healthcare market demand for mobile-based sleep solutions. By becoming HIPAA compliant, we will be able to contract with HIPAA covered entities and offer our Sleep solutions through the largest health providers in the U.S.” says, Armanda Baharav, CEO and founder of Sleeprate, Inc.

In October 2016, Sleeprate, Inc. was verified and certified by a third party that it achieved ISO-27001 information security standard. ISO 27001 is a global security standard that outlines controls and procedures to help organizations to keep information assets secure. This ISO-27001 provides the procedural framework for information security procedures and is customary for these purposes.

Users who download and/or purchase Sleeprate’s apps for their own use are not covered by Sleeprate’s HIPAA compliance program which is directed for compliance in association with HIPAA covered entities only.

About HIPAA

HIPAA (U.S. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) mandates specific information security standards from Healthcare providers and Health insurers in order to safeguard electronic patient medical and health information.

About Sleeprate, Inc.

SleepRate is a revolutionary mobile sleep solution that combines reliable and accurate sleep tracking, evaluation & individually tailored e-coaching, all through a single user-friendly app.