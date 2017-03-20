Brandix i3 Licenses and Upgrades Mayo Clinic’s Mortality Review System

Asanga Nugawela, Product Manager, Brandix i3

Following the licensing of Mortality Review System from Mayo Clinic, Brandix i3 now announces the upgraded version of the MRS- a web based application that aggregates hospital process of care and system failures identified during a review process and analyzes the causes of death among hospital patients.

By developing and using this tool, Mayo Clinic could identify process and system failures which contribute to hospital mortalities. Mayo Clinic’s research on more than 7500 consecutive deaths served as a basis to improve hospital policies and procedures to mitigate these failures and decrease their mortality rate. The findings were published as an article ‘Learning from Every Death’ in the Journal of Patient Safety 2014 (http://journals.lww.com/journalpatientsafety/Citation/2014/03000/Learning_From_Every_Death.2.aspx).

Brandix i3 licensed the Mortality Review System from Mayo Clinic and have since made a number of improvements and updates on the system. A reporting services module for fast custom report building, a training portal that encompasses video tutorials, checklists and articles to help train new MRS users, Root Cause Analysis and Action Tracking module to identify causes and implement preventive measures and a Reliability module to support organizations implementing ‘high reliability’ processes are some of the new modules released. The system now enables easy data extraction for custom analysis using tools such as Microsoft Excel. These enhancements enable clinicians with extended analysis and provide insight into improvement opportunities.

Brandix i3 has successfully deployed the enhanced version of MRS to three Mayo Clinic Hospitals in Rochester, Scottsdale and Jacksonville, as well as 19 Mayo Clinic Health System facilities.

Commenting on the commercialization and implementation of the Mortality Review System,

“To be able to impact the quality of care is a great opportunity – we are privileged to have enhanced the capability of the Mortality Review System and to have taken it across to other healthcare systems nationwide”, says Arjuna Sirinanda, Chief Executive Officer of Brandix i3.

For more information on the Mortality Review System, visit: http://www.mortalityreview.net/

About Brandix i3

Brandix i3 has successfully partnered with leading healthcare providers to design, develop, and deploy industry-leading software applications. Its technology solutions are currently at work for providers across the US, improving patient safety, healthcare outcomes, and care processes. The company is part of the Brandix Group, a global conglomerate with annual revenues of $750 million. For more information, please visit healthcare.brandixi3.com.