Two Atlantic Health System Hospitals were recognized in the top one and two percent of hospitals in the nation for clinical excellence by consumer rankings group Healthgrades.® Morristown Medical Center was the only hospital in the state to be recognized as one of ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’ for the second consecutive year. Overlook Medical Center was recognized as one of ‘America’s 100 Best Hospitals’ for the second consecutive year. The distinction places Morristown Medical Center in the top one percent and Overlook Medical Center in the top two percent of hospitals in the nation for clinical performance.

The two hospitals were the only in New Jersey to be named to these prestigious lists.

“Patients can be more secure in their decision to trust Atlantic Health System with their care, given our nationally recognized, consistent commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety, and patient outcomes,” said Trish O’Keefe, PhD, RN, president of Morristown Medical Center. “We make a strong effort to align our medical staff and care teams to deliver exceptional care in a healing environment, and are proud to be recognized for this daily commitment.”

“As health care becomes ever more focused on value, the national recognition for Atlantic Health System’s high quality, patient-centered care makes us a clear choice for patients,” said Alan Lieber, president of Overlook Medical Center. “From cutting edge technology to the care teams who guide our patients’ continuum of care inside and outside our walls, our relentless commitment to clinical excellence and patient outcomes is evident at every level.”

“The Healthgrades analysis of clinical outcomes shows that there is tremendous variation in care, so it’s important for consumers to research and select a hospital that will provide high-quality care,” said Brad Bowman, chief medical officer, Healthgrades.

The recipients of the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award™ and America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award™ stand out among the rest for overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of care. During the 2017 study period (2013-2015), these hospitals showed superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients in the Medicare population across at least 21 of 32 most common inpatient conditions and procedures — as measured by objective performance data (risk-adjusted mortality and in-hospital complications). To learn more about how Healthgrades determines America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award™ recipients, please visit http://www.healthgrades.com/quality.

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2013 through 2015 and represent 3-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System, headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, is a leading non-profit health care delivery system in New Jersey. Our network includes Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ; Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ; Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ; Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ; Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ; and Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, as well as Atlantic Rehabilitation, and Atlantic Home Care and Hospice. It also includes its subsidiary, Atlantic Ambulance Corporation. Atlantic Health System comprises 1,747 licensed beds, more than 14,000 employees and more than 4,000 physicians. Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University; is part of Atlantic Accountable Care Organization, one of the largest ACOs in the nation, and is a member of AllSpire Health Partners.

