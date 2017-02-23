Green Marine Monitors Selected for "2016 Boat of the Year"

Green Marine Monitors, a leading manufacturer of sunlight readable marine displays, was chosen to supply monitors for the bridge of Atlantic Pioneer, WorkBoat magazine's 2016 “Boat of the Year”.

The first US flagged offshore wind farm crew transfer and service vessel, Atlantic Pioneer features four AWM Series II 19 inch displays, delivering dependable performance at a great value. “Green Marine is a good economic choice compared to other monitors out there,” said Charles A. Donadio Jr., President of Atlantic Wind Transfers and Rhode Island Fast Ferry, who owns and operates the Atlantic Pioneer. “We have always been very pleased with how the monitors work and we haven’t had any problems with them.”

“We are always excited to be a part of our client’s success stories,” said Keith Grapes, president of Green Marine Monitors. “It’s always a privilege to work with Charley and Rhode Island Fast Ferry and now we feel honored for him to choose our monitors for the bridge of the Atlantic Pioneer. It feels like we are a part of history.”

On the Atlantic Pioneer, Green Marine monitors are “being used for everything, navigational software, weather overlay, camera systems, FLIR night vision, everything we need to see on the screen appears on the monitors,” said Donadio.

A positive history of great customer service along with the reliable technology of Green Marine monitors made the choice for bridge displays a simple one for Donadio. “We have had some technical questions regarding the monitors and reached out to Keith. He has responded immediately on any issue that has come up without skipping a beat. Having technical support where you can reach out and connect with someone immediately… and get a response right away is very important in this industry, especially with electronics.”

Besides the ruggedness to outlast the elements, these displays incorporate technology that provides users with picture clarity in all lighting conditions. These monitors boast:



1,000 Nit Sunlight Viewable

Dimming Control Knob

Seven Signal Inputs

Low Power LED Backlights

IP-65 Waterproof front

Optically Bonded Anti-Reflective Glass

Three Modes Picture-in-Picture

9-36V DC Isolated DC Power Supply.

“We always aim to develop the very best products and continue to enhance them to stay at the forefront of technology. But, it’s a huge complement to our business to be a part of such an innovative vessel,” said Grapes.

About Green Marine Monitors:

Green Marine is a leading manufacturer of LED marine displays. Combining reliable performance with low power requirements and ease of use, Green Marine products are manufactured to exceed marine industry standards and are available through a network of marine dealers and distributors.

