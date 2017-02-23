“It is an honor to be recognized by the City and the County as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise. We are very proud to be a part of this select group,” said Rebecka Kruk, President of blueStone Staffing.

blueStone Staffing, a specialized IT staffing company, is proud to announce that they have recently been certified by the City of Chicago and Cook County, IL as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE).

Due to the reciprocity agreement between the City of Chicago and Cook County, when businesses are granted certification through the City of Chicago, they are automatically given certification from Cook County, IL.

Chicago’s Women-Owned Business Certification Program demonstrates the City’s continued commitment to the success of women-owned businesses by offering certification opportunities to WBE firms.

About blueStone Staffing

Founded in 2002 and obtaining placement on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing firms in America in its first two years. For over 14 years’ blueStone Staffing has excelled and become the vendor of choice for many of the Fortune 1000 companies in the United States. Our objective is to be a trusted advisor for all your professional IT project needs. We will surround you with meaningful attention and we create long-term relationships with our clients, candidates, and associates. For more information on blueStone Staffing visit http://bluestonestaffing.com/.