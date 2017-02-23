Kathleen Kelly-Brown, a communications major with a political science minor that combined the two in her subsequent professional life and the performing arts and politics, and a wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book “Accept and Go Forward”: an inspirational, autobiographical tale about Kelly-Brown’s husband’s near-death experience due to a motorcycle accident and her witnessing part of it. Kelly-Brown states that this event is integral to her story, but does not define it.

According to Kelly-Brown “the belief in seeing the other side is not the essence of what (we) are sharing. Whether the reader believes or not isn’t important. What is important is that one comes away with how two people facing the darkest of days, never giving up, and trusting in each other’s strengths to scale the insurmountable odds in the struggle that is survival.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Kathleen Kelly-Brown’s inspirational tale is a story about hope, acceptance, and moving forward. It is a story about two people given a series of incredibly difficult circumstances and meeting those challenges head-on through their love for each other and guidance from a prayer.

The fact that the prayer came from Kelly-Brown’s husband’s deceased father, Ed, only enhances their tale. Kelly-Brown wrote this book to bring hope to those suffering difficult times through her and her husband’s story and Ed’s prayer.

