With our super-regional firm’s resources, we are able to expand the services available to their clients while continuing to execute on our shared philosophy of excellent client service.

Local CPA firm Proctor, Crook, Crowder, & Fogal is now part of top 25 CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI). All locations now operate under the CRI name, and the personnel join a team of more than 1,600 professionals serving clients from locations across the Southern United States.

Proctor, Crook, Crowder, & Fogal has been providing accounting, auditing, wealth management, and business valuation services to clients in Palm Beach and along the Treasure Coast for more than 40 years. The team has been recognized for its growth and employment retention by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), CareerSource Research Coast, and the Human Resource Management Association of Martin County.

“Joining CRI enhances our commitment to excellence and serving clients since we can now offer a greater range of specialty services to meet their needs,” stated Gordon Proctor, managing partner at Proctor, Crook, Crowder, & Fogal. “Additionally, our access to the CRI Leadership Academy – a proprietary, cascading set of “soft skills” courses designed to strengthen the firm’s accountants in time management, business writing, and other professional abilities – provides a new and unique way to invest in our people. We are happy to join a team that shares our values.”

CRI, currently ranked as the 21st largest accounting firm nationally, now serves 27 markets throughout nine Southern states – including 10 markets in the state of Florida. The firm has a presence throughout the Panhandle, Tallahassee, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Melbourne, Orlando, Tampa Bay, and now Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast.

“We proudly welcome the Proctor, Crook, Crowder, & Fogal team to CRI,” said William H. Carr, chairman and managing partner. “With our super-regional firm’s resources, we are able to expand the services available to their clients while continuing to execute on our shared philosophy of excellent client service.”

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

CRI is located in 27 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction companies, governmental entities, financial institutions, healthcare entities, insurance companies, not-for-profit organizations, and manufacturing and distribution companies. CRI also offers specialized services including business consulting, forensic accounting, IT audit and assurance, SEC compliance, and tax. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, transaction advisory services, and wealth management. CRI is nationally ranked in the top 25 largest accounting firms. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

###