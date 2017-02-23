Wisconsin Oven Corporation shipped ten (10) Electrically Heated Enhanced Duty Walk-In Series Ovens, each a Model EWN. The ovens will be used for curing wind turbine components.

The maximum temperature rating for all the ovens is 176°F (80°C). The chamber dimensions are 6’6” W x 4’0” L x 6’0” H. The ovens have combination airflow which provides both horizontal and vertical upward airflow which maximizes heating rates and temperature uniformity of the product. Per the manufacturers request, the ovens required a temperature uniformity of ±2°C, and they actually achieved ±1°C in practice.

The ovens also include a Eurotherm Nanodac paperless digital recorder with 50 MB of flash memory. This feature allows the manufacturer to store 3 months of data at a time.

“We strive to design our equipment to provide the best quality part results for our customers. In this case, we guaranteed a very tight temperature uniformity to help create consistent end results”- Mike Grande, Senior Application Engineer

Unique features of this batch oven include:



Temperature uniformity of ±1°C

Digital Eurotherm 3504 programmable temperature controller

Increased recirculation fan CFM and HP to achieve the guaranteed temperature uniformity

Additional thermocouple probes inside the ovens

Increased heating chamber width by 6” to provide clear width of 79” with the doors opening at 90°

An additional pushbutton station at the front of the oven for operator convenience

Increased heaters from 8kW to 12kW

The walk-in ovens were fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment from our facility. All safety interlocks are checked for proper operation and the equipment is operated at the normal and maximum operating temperatures. An extensive quality assurance check list was completed to ensure the equipment met all Wisconsin Oven quality standards. The industrial conveyor oven is backed by Wisconsin Oven’s Exclusive and Unprecedented 5-Year WOW™ warranty. This warranty covers all materials for all components (less wear items).

About Wisconsin Oven

Wisconsin Oven Corporation has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing industrial ovens and other heating equipment since 1973. Their custom and standard industrial ovens are used for a multitude of applications including heat treating, finishing, drying, and curing. Many of the industries they serve require specific temperature uniformity and equipment performance documentation. Their experienced design team is able to meet even the most stringent standards for their customers’ equipment. Wisconsin Oven realizes that the success of the company depends on their Championship team of employees, which is why they have developed a company culture that recognizes and rewards employees. The goal at Wisconsin Oven is to outperform competition and provide customers with outstanding products and service.

Wisconsin Oven is owned by Thermal Product Solutions (“TPS”), a leading American manufacturer of custom industrial ovens used for heat treating, finishing, drying, curing, manufacturing automation and process control. TPS is a global leader in thermal processing products and test solutions with brands including Baker Furnace, BlueM, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg/MPH, Lunaire, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information on equipment solutions from TPS visit the website at http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com. #09444ABC