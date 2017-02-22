Montana’s Largest Outdoor Recreation Expo At MetraPark

Billings RV & Boat Show 2017

Starting at 10a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23rd, the Billings MetraPark RV & Boat Show and Sale will host a free event at the MetraPark in Billings, MT. The Show will last through Sunday, Feb. 26th at 5p.m.

The Billings MetraPark RV & Boat Show and Sale, Montana’s Largest Recreation Expo, is a free admission, family-friendly event featuring daily giveaways, seminars and major discounted savings on new and used RVs and boats from some of the top dealers in Montana. Anyone who is interested in purchasing an RV, boat, or powersport vehicle for upcoming summer activities or plans on upgrading their current unit can browse featured dealers while taking advantage of exclusive “show pricing” and no sales tax in Montana. Whether you are looking to purchase a dream recreational vehicle, register to win a Yeti Cooler or simply take the family out for a weekend activity, the Billings MetraPark Show & Sale has something for everyone.

In addition to great savings, be sure to attend the free lifestyle seminars hosted by the Show:

Saturday, February 25 @10AM: Pat Slater “Trolling Tactics and Equipment for Open Water Walleye”

Saturday, February 25 @ 11:30AM: Darrell Whitman “Quick and Easy Shore Lunch – Fish and Other Goodies”

Saturday, February 25 @ 1PM: Pat Slater “Walleyes on Bait”

Sunday, February 26 @ 10AM: Eddie White “Fishing the East Yellowstone for Cats, Bass and Walleye”

Sunday, February 26 @ 12PM: Eddie White “Fishing the East Yellowstone for Cats, Bass and Walleye”

Feel confident in purchasing an RV, boat or other recreational vehicle from some of the top RV and marine dealers within Montana. Dealers will offer prices that aren't typically seen on their lots and are exclusive for four days only at the Show:

Bretz RV & Marine

Gull Boats & RV

TNT Suzuki and Marine

Missouri River Marine

I-90 Motors & RV

Small Food Vendors:

In addition to RV and Boat Dealers, the Show will feature a variety of local food vendors from Montana. Whether you are in the mood for some home-cooked BBQ, homestyle donuts, or fresh kettle corn and funnel cakes, there are food options for all ages. Here are some local food vendors available at the Show:

The Rollin’ Donut

Red Rooster Kitchen

Unicorn Kettle Corn and Funnel of Love

I’m Cravin’ Bar-B-Que

OG Bakery

Local Businesses and Non-Profit Organization:

Supporting local businesses relevant to the outdoor recreational lifestyle is important. That’s why the Show has placed an emphasis on inviting various organizations around Montana to partner with them all weekend long. Here is a list of organizations and businesses participating in the Show:

Sisters On The Fly

Warrior Wishes Montana

Norwex

Farmer’s Insurance

504 Square Feet

Clark Marten Photography

Midwest Outdoor Resorts

EEC Architectural Design Billings

The event hours for February 23-26 are listed below:

Thursday, February 23: 10am – 8pm

Friday, February 24: 10am – 8pm

Saturday, February 25: 10am – 6pm

Sunday, February 26: 10am – 5pm

For more information on the Billings RV & Boat Show and Sale, please visit http://www.billingsrvandboatshow.com or check out the Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/billings.recreational. The MetraPark is located at 308 6th Avenue North, Billings, MT 59101.