Hanna Boys Center Hosts Speaker Marc Philpart of PolicyLink

Hanna Boys Center http://www.hannacenter.org is excited to announce that Marc Philpart, senior director at PolicyLink, will be the keynote speaker at its second Professional Networking Breakfast on March 9, 2017. Marc will speak about the Boys and Men of Color Framework, which develops comprehensive strategies to create and expand opportunities for boys and young men of color in collaboration with local and state partners. Marc will also discuss how the Framework supports culturally relevant trauma-informed practices that dramatically improve life outcomes among young people. The breakfast will provide an opportunity for public education, healthcare and human services professionals—as well as others engaged in youth wellness, advocacy and education—to come together and network.

“We are thrilled that Marc can share with our community some of the great equity lessons coming out of PolicyLink, which we hope will spur new conversations and action both here at Hanna Boys Center and in Sonoma County,” says Mary Kelly Persyn, director of the Hanna Institute. “In our community work to heal trauma and build resilience, Hanna Institute is committed to an equity framework that requires deep collaboration with the people we seek to serve. PolicyLink is a national thought leader in a wide range of equity work, from grassroots efforts to law and policy. We are thrilled to be able to kick off this year’s breakfast series, which will focus on various aspects of equity, with someone as remarkable as Marc.”

To register for this breakfast lecture, which takes place on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m., go to: https://www.hannacenter.org/forms/community-professionals-breakfast.aspx. Or you can contact Leslie Petersen at lpetersen(at)hannacenter(dot)org or 707-933-2555. The cost of the event is $30 per person (tables of 8 are available for $225), and because seating is limited, registration is required. The event will be held at Hanna Boys Center Auditorium, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476.

About Marc Philpart

As Senior Director, Marc directs PolicyLink's work on Boys and Men of Color initiatives. Marc provides technical assistance in support of My Brother's Keeper communities, serves on the board of the R.I.S.E. collaborative for boys and men of color, and is the principal coordinator for the Alliance for Boys and Men of Color--the nation's only statewide network improving outcomes for boys and men of color. Marc earned an MPH from the University of Washington and a BA from Xavier University.

About Hanna Boys Center http://www.hannacenter.org

Since 1945, Hanna Boys Center has changed the lives of thousands of at-risk, motivated youth through faith, education and caring, helping them grow into productive members of society. Hanna exists to help at-risk teens overcome the effects of childhood adversity—to become responsible, productive adults and realize their highest potential. We do this by providing a nurturing and therapeutic residential environment, a tailored educational model, and trained, caring adults who help kids create positive, permanent change in their lives. http://www.hannacenter.org

For more information, please contact:

Leslie Petersen, Hanna Boys Center, Director of Events, 707-933-2555, lpetersen(at)hannacenter(dot)org