Local Delaware County Builder Launches a New Kind of Construction Firm

OverSite Construction Consulting Group announced today that they are open for business, now assisting clients who are renovating their homes in Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery counties, the Main Line and the New Jersey beach community. The firm is offering a different type of construction services than the industry is used to – construction project managers who can assist homeowners with the stressful and frustrating task of remodeling their homes. Typically, home construction contractors offer clients an in-house project manager within the scope of their engagement, but these project managers are incented to make money for their firm and subcontractors. When a homeowner hires an OverSite project manager, they get the benefit of a third party construction specialist who is incentivized to save money and time for the homeowner, as well as choose the best quality renovation materials at the best price.

The OverSite consulting team is led by Joseph P. McPoyle, a construction and real estate serial entrepreneur who has been working in the building industry for the past 20 years. In the 1990s, Joe was a Quality Control Engineer at Williams Power Corporation in North Carolina and Tennessee. He then headed to New England, where he was a Chief Estimator at ML McDonald Companies. Joe launched his first construction venture in 2001, when he started The Perfect Painters, a high-end commercial and residential housepainting firm. The Perfect Painters led him to expand with Perfect Places Construction, a full-service residential building & contracting company in 2005. A few years after that, Joe started Perfect Places PA, a student housing rental real estate holding company near Widener University. In 2013, Joe launched Rolling Road Realty, a professional full service real estate renovation firm, and his team "flipped" multiple properties in Delaware County and at the New Jersey beach in the past 4 years.

Joe and his OverSite consulting team have over 2 decades of commercial and residential construction experience and they know how to keep projects on timeline and on budget. “Our goal with this new OverSite venture is to save our clients time & money and avoid the frustration that often comes along with renovation and construction projects. We are dedicated to the highest level of renovation craftsmanship and our network of partners share our same values.” McPoyle said. OverSite consultants can work with the construction vendors that their clients select, and they can also recommend partners from their network, who have been through a robust selection process and have past positive experience working with OverSite consultants.

In addition to assisting clients in their own home renovation projects, OverSite also offers project management services to those who are looking to buy or sell real estate properties or rental properties.

“Everyone thinks they can flip a property. Shows that are on HGTV make flipping a property seem glamorous, but our consultants know that this is never the case.” McPoyle comments. “There are literally thousands of decisions that need to be made from financing to permits to vendor selection to marketing the property to the right audience once the renovations are complete.” OverSite consultants help their clients get the most money out of their investment properties, whether they want to acquire, renovate and re-sell or rent.

OverSite consultants work on a flat fee system and guarantee that their projects will come in on time and on or under budget.

For more information, visit the website at http://www.OverSiteGroup.com or call 610.721.9998.

Contact:

Joseph McPoyle, President

OverSite Construction Consulting Group LLC

Phone: 610.721.9998

Email: Joe(at)OverSiteGroup(dot)com

Website: http://www.OverSiteGroup.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oversitegroup

About OverSite Construction Consulting Group LLC

OverSite offers commercial and residential construction consulting and project management services, as well as architectural design and engineering services. Consultants are available to advise on many aspects of the construction projects including project planning, permit processes, vendor selection, budgeting and estimating. Once the project is underway, consultants will manage the budget and timeline for clients, solving problems and managing schedules. Consultants are also up to date on employing “green building” techniques, systems and materials.

OverSite’s interior designers utilize the latest technology, which enables clients to view a digital rendering of the home's new interior design before projects get underway. These high-tech service offerings enable clients to not only perfect their design, but ensure that the job will be completed properly the first time around, avoiding costly mistakes during the renovation project.

In addition to OverSite consultants, the firm has access to a network of construction experts who are qualified and experienced in commercial interior and exterior remodeling projects and custom residential renovation work.