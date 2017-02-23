Business Growth Fuels Promotion of President for BNG Technologies

BNG Technologies, a point of sale solutions company that provides point of sale hardware and software, has promoted one of their team members to division president.

In January of 2017, BNG Team promoted Geoff Zibell to the role of President of BNG Technologies.

Prior to his role as president, Zibell was heavily involved in the day to day support, installation, and sales of all BNG Technologies point of sale solutions. Because of company growth, as well as demands on the growing point of sale business, Zibell has accepted the position of President.

“We are excited to have Geoff move into his new leadership role. We’re confident that Geoff can help us execute our growth strategies, improve our company operations, and streamline our company processes with the end goal of serving our point of sale customers,” said BNG Team CEO, Brady Nash.

In his new role, Zibell will focus on the following:



Lead the execution of BNG Technologies growth strategies

Oversee the day to day operations of BNG Technologies

Coordinate the BNG Technologies team in their sales, installation and support of all point of sale solutions

“As we expand our team, it’s important that we have the right team members in the right seats, in order to support our customers. We want to hire and promote top notch talent in order to best serve our customers. That begins with people like Geoff,” said CEO, Brady Nash.

Geoff obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

About BNG Technologies: BNG Technologies is a Fargo-based point of sale company that provides point of sale hardware, software, credit card processing and other payments solutions to restaurants and bars across North America. To learn more about BNG Technologies, visit http://www.bngpos.com