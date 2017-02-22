The Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS), which advances performance and professionalism in the multiple listing services (MLS) industry in order to build a better real estate marketplace, has signed its 200th member. CMLS now represents 200 MLSs with nearly 1.2 million subscribers.

CMLS was founded in 1957 as an all-volunteer organization, but has grown rapidly in the past three years in response to increased demand for professional education, best practices, and MLS industry standards.

“This milestone reflects the combined efforts of our board, staff and members to create a place for MLS leaders as well as the brokers and agents they serve to work toward our shared goal of a stronger, more professional real estate marketplace,” said Lauren Hansen, president of CMLS and CEO of IRES, an MLS serving Northern Colorado. “Achieving this scale as an organization allows us to provide a much-needed forum for leaders to address issues within in our increasingly dynamic industry.”

Since 2014, CMLS has delivered on ambitious initiatives aimed at driving a higher level of performance and professionalism within MLSs, including:

1. CMLX, a 3-level management accreditation program for MLS executives committed to attaining the highest level of professional performance and distinction. More than 100 leaders have earned the CMLX designation to date.

2. Comprehensive MLS Best Practices that establish process and performance benchmarks that can guide member MLS organizations in areas that include governance, legal, financial management, IT, and more.

3. Deepening relationships with other real estate industry stakeholders, from the National Association of Realtors to brokerage community groups, to increase communication and collaboration around important issues.

“The MLS is a bedrock component of the vibrant, efficient real estate marketplace upon which real estate brokers, agents and consumers depend,” said Denee Evans, CEO of CMLS. “Our growth in membership and our pursuit of new initiatives reflects our commitment to preserving and improving upon it.”

CMLS exists to bring the real estate industry together to explore issues, provide solutions, advance multiple listing services and build a better real estate marketplace. CMLS, based in Chicago, has 200 MLS members across North America. Learn more about CMLS at councilofmls.org.

