ISO/IEC JTC 1 Approves OASIS OData Standard for Open Data Exchange

The Open Data Protocol (OData) and OData JSON Format standards developed by the OASIS consortium have now been approved for release by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Version 4.0 of the standards were balloted through the Joint Technical Committee on Information Technology (JTC 1) of ISO and IEC and given the designation 'ISO/IEC 20802:1 and 20801:2'.

OData enables an open, programmable Web. It simplifies the querying and sharing of data across applications for re-use in the enterprise, cloud, and mobile devices. With OData, information can be accessed from a variety of sources including relational databases, NoSQL stores, file systems, content management systems, and traditional web sites.

"OASIS, an approved ISO/IEC JTC 1 Publicly Available Specification (PAS) Submitter since 2004, has been a valued ISO/IEC JTC 1 partner, coordinating efforts to address the needs of industries and governments for widespread access to application data. The adoption of these two standards further advances the collaborative nature of the two organizations," said Karen HIggenbottom, ISO/IEC JTC 1 Chair.

"ISO/IEC’s approval of OData sends a message to the world that data consumers can and must interoperate with data producers in more powerful ways," said Ralf Handl of SAP, co-chair of the OASIS OData Technical Committee. "A true, scalable API economy needs interoperability standards; otherwise there is a risk of point-to-point integration challenges. By providing a semantically rich API modeling language, OData can enable more applications to make use of a broader set of data."

OData co-chair, Michael Pizzo of Microsoft, agrees, "ISO and IEC’s support for OData validates the efforts of many talented people across organizations around the world who banded together with the common goal of creating a standard open data protocol. Approval as an ISO/IEC Standard will help accelerate OData adoption throughout the international community, particularly within government agencies looking to leverage OData as a key part of their open data initiatives."

OData 4.0 and OData JSON 4.0 were ratified as OASIS Standards in February 2014 and subsequently submitted by OASIS to the ISO/IEC JTC 1 Information Technology body. As ISO/IEC 20922, this International Standard will continue to be maintained and advanced by the OASIS OData Technical Committee, which includes representatives of CA Technologies, Dell, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Progress Software, Red Hat, SAP, SDL, and others. New members are welcome.

About ISO/IEC JTC 1

JTC 1 is the standards development environment where experts come together to develop worldwide Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Standards for business and consumer applications. Since 1987, ISO/IEC JTC 1 has brought about a number of very successful and relevant information and communication technologies (ICT) Standards in many fields: IC cards (smart cards), automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies, information security, biometrics, cloud computing, multimedia (MPEG), database query and programming languages as well as character sets, to name just a few.

http://jtc1info.org/

About OASIS

OASIS is a nonprofit, international consortium that drives the development, convergence and adoption of open standards for the global information society. OASIS promotes industry consensus and produces worldwide standards for cloud computing, security, IoT, content technologies, energy, and other areas. OASIS open standards offer the potential to lower cost, stimulate innovation, grow global markets, and protect the right of free choice of technology. OASIS members broadly represent the marketplace of public and private sector technology leaders, users, and influencers. The consortium has more than 5,000 participants representing over 600 organizations and individual members in 65+ countries.

http://www.oasis-open.org