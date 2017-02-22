Cellular Sales Opens Doors in Morrisville

Cellular Sales' new store in Morrisville, N.C., increases the company's presence in North Carolina's Research Triangle. We look forward to continue providing the people of North Carolina and the Research Triangle the best customer service experience in the wireless industry.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, has added to its more than 50 stores in North Carolina with its latest store opening in Morrisville.

The new store, which opened on Dec. 18, is located at 9662 Chapel Hill Rd., in Morrisville. The store sits across the street from the Park West Village shopping center. Prior to opening, the company hired nine employees.

“This location fills a gap that was needed in a very busy area,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Don White. “Previously, our customers have had to travel quite a ways to be served. This location will focus on local residents and the surrounding area business who will enjoy our excellent sales teams that provides dedicated personalized service. In the coming months we will add a service department which will serve customers of all carriers with phone issues, including screen repair.”

Cellular Sales has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest growing privately owned retailers eight times. Placing an emphasis on customer service, Cellular Sales has grown from a single store in Knoxville, Tenn., to a national retailer operating 600 stores across 32 states.

“North Carolina was the first state we expanded to outside Tennessee, so we are very familiar with the area and its people,” Regional Director Scott Love said. “We look forward to continue providing the people of North Carolina and the Research Triangle the best customer service experience in the wireless industry.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Morrisville store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Morrisville may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Adam Ivers via email at Adam.Ivers(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 4,500 people and operates approximately 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

