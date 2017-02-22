Social Occasion Collection Expands at AmericasMart Atlanta

Jovani on the Atlanta Apparel Runway Floor 14 will be the pinnacle shopping experience in Building 3,” explains Mary Sullivan, senior vice president of Leasing for Buildings 2 and 3. “With elegant finishes, buyer amenities and high-end lines, we could not think of a better anchor than Jovani

AmericasMart’s collection of design-driven fashion will expand and accelerate Atlanta Apparel’s surging growth as the nation’s premier social occasion marketplace when it adds 70,000 square feet of social occasion merchandise on Building 3’s Floor 14. The expanded social occasion collection will make its debut at the 2017 WORLD OF PROM Market in August.

Jovani will anchor the new design-driven collection on Building 3, Floor 14, relocating from Floor 10 and more than doubling is AmericasMart footprint to nearly 11,000 square feet. Additional lines joining the collection will be announced before the August Market.

“AmericasMart Atlanta is the premier Market in the world for showcasing gowns,” says Jovani Vice President, Director and CFO Abraham Maslavi. “We are so successful in there that we need to expand our space to showcase more looks and continue to grow the line. AmericasMart supports us in this vision and has given us the platform to grow.”

“Floor 14 will be the pinnacle shopping experience in Building 3,” explains Mary Sullivan, senior vice president of Leasing for Buildings 2 and 3. “With elegant finishes, buyer amenities and high-end lines, we could not think of a better anchor than Jovani for this luxury buying destination.”

The Floor 14 expansion is the next chapter in AmericasMart’s growth and dominance in the social occasion community. The expansion follows the addition of the Floor12 social occasion collection and the launch of VOW | New World of Bridal in 2012;the 2013 debut of The Collective, a permanent temporary collection that has become a trend incubator; and the addition of a spring VOW Market in 2016.

The social occasion collection growth is fueled by a dedication to supporting the category across AmericasMart channels.

“In addition to growing our leasing teams, we have invested in social occasion from a retail services, marketing, and facility perspective and it really shows,” adds Sullivan.

“Buyers might not initially think of Atlanta as a fashion capital, but they are coming to Market from across the globe because AmericasMart has done such a great job of telling the social occasion story,” says Maslavi.

WORLD OF PROM takes place Tuesday, August 1 - Saturday, August 5, 2017. VOW | New World of Bridal takes place Tuesday, April 4 - Thursday, April 6, 2017 and Tuesday, September 12 - Thursday, September 14, 2017. For more information, please visit Americasmart.com/VOW.

