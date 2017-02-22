Girls in Tech logo “In introducing a TED-style of presentation, we’re excited to help conference participants learn practical skills to further their careers in technology,” said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech.

Girls in Tech, a global non-profit dedicated to eradicating gender disparity in technology, today announced the return of Catalyst Conference to San Francisco on June 20 - 22. The 40+ speakers will aim to educate and engage -- in a practical manner -- with conference attendees on topics including trends, design thinking, science, leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, venture capital, politics, and diversity. Attendees of previous sold-out Catalyst Conferences have been Venture Capitalists, tech entrepreneurs and employees, journalists, and students.

“In introducing a TED-style of presentation, we’re excited to help conference participants learn practical skills to further their careers in technology,” said Adriana Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of Girls in Tech. “A key difference with Catalyst will be the accessibility of the conference, which will be in San Francisco and cost only $199, if you buy your ticket early -- a fraction of the cost of similar conferences. While the conference is big, it will also be intimate and interactive, with candid presentations from diverse leaders.”

The three-day Catalyst Conference will be held at Bespoke in San Francisco and expects over 1,000 attendees. Other speakers include, Heidi Roizen, Operating Partner at Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Connie Guglielmo, Editor-in-Chief of CNET, Lisa Falzone, CEO of Revel Systems, and Nidhi Gupta, VP of Engineering of Hired. The format will be split into keynotes, workshops, fireside chats, and networking events.

"At Box, we have a shared interest with Girls in Tech's mission of ending gender disparity across the technology industry," said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box. "I'm delighted to join the impressive lineup of speakers at this year's Catalyst Conference in San Francisco's backyard to help empower women who are passionate about tech to advance their careers in STEM fields."

The last time Catalyst Conference was in San Francisco was in 2012. Catalyst Conference is sponsored by Cisco, Automattic, RocketSpace, LoopUp, and Athena Alliance. More info about Catalyst, including speakers, agenda, and tickets, can be found here: http://catalystsf.girlsintech.org/

About Girls in Tech

Girls in Tech (GIT) is a global non-profit focused on the engagement, education and empowerment of girls and women who are passionate about technology. Adriana Gascoigne founded GIT in 2007 to create a support framework to help women advance their careers in STEM fields. GIT aims to accelerate the growth of innovative women entering into the high-tech industry and building startups. GIT achieves this through the creation of proprietary, innovative programming and strategic global partnerships.

With headquarters in San Francisco and more than 50,000 members located around the globe, GIT relies on volunteer efforts to lead each of the 60 local chapters. Programming and events vary by chapter based on local interests and needs. GIT is not just for professional women. It exists for anyone with an interest in technology, startups and providing women with a platform for growth. But GIT operates with the spirit of the girl within all of us—fearless, lively and determined. For the latest updates, read GIT’s blog or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact:

Kevin Leu

kevin.leu(at)girlsintech(dot)org