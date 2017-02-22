Relus Technologies Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Relus Technologies We make the journey to the cloud easier by offering managed services to help companies optimize their cost efficiency, improve performance, and streamline overall operations.

Relus Technologies, a provider of transformative technologies, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Relus Technologies to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

Relus Technologies’ Cloud Managed Services brings enterprise-class management services to growing cloud environments. The managed services portfolio includes options for 24/7 monitoring and alerts, backups, intrusion detection, vulnerability scanning, patch management, and a Technical Account Manager (TAM) who provides advisory on utilization, availability, and security.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“Making a move to the public cloud is a transformative decision,” says Jeff Brinkman, Vice President of Cloud Operations. “At Relus, we make the journey to the cloud easier by offering managed services to help companies optimize their cost efficiency, improve performance, and streamline overall operations. We are honored to be recognized as a CRN MSP 500 provider.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Relus Technologies

Relus Technologies specializes in optimizing enterprise IT by creating options, delivering value, and eliminating risk. The company’s solutions suite helps extend the life of enterprise data center infrastructure, supports data center transformation, streamlines cloud enablement, and delivers top IT talent. For more information, visit relus.com.

