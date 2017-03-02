Laveer Growth Capital Invests in Box Score Games

Laveer Capital Management, LLC "It is no secret advertisers are having a difficult time engaging an audience via television, print and radio. A mobile platform is the place to be. Thus far the audience engagement metrics are impressive.” - Dudley Beyler -- Laveer Capital Management.

Laveer Growth Capital, which offers flexible financing solutions for early-stage growth companies, today announced they have invested in Box Score Games.

Box Score Games offers the first real-time gaming platform for fans who are watching live sporting events. Box Score Games allows fans to compete against each other in real-time to win prizes that are redeemable on their phones. Currently, Box Score Games has had over 750,000 games played, and they have given away over $50,000 prizes to sports fans. The app is available for download in The App Store for iPhone and will soon be available in the Google Play Store for Android devices.

“We’re thrilled to add Box Score Games to our portfolio of companies,” said Dudley Beyler, Founder of Laveer Growth Capital. “The approach they’ve taken to engaging sports fans in real-time is unique and has proven to be effective. It is no secret advertisers are having a difficult time engaging an audience via television, print and radio. A mobile platform is the place to be. Thus far the audience engagement metrics are impressive.”

A key component to the Box Score Games execution strategy is sponsorship. To that end, Box Score Games has secured a sponsorship deal with a Fortune 500 brand. This brand will be featured in Box Score’s newest game called “Jump Ball.” The brand will provide promotional distribution of the Box Score app through one of the country's largest sports bar franchises. For fans playing the game in these locations, they will have the opportunity to win prizes, such as StubHub gift cards. Be sure to download the Box Score Games app and play along!

“We grew up playing games like mound ball (baseball) and squares (football),” said Mike Lynch, Co-founder of Box Score. “We are creating similar, simple games we grew up playing, but a digital version on the phone. We are launching a new concept game for baseball this Spring, and continue to have requests from sponsors for fall football next season.”

“As an entrepreneur you are constantly challenged to focus on multiple top priorities – building a team, raising capital, and others,” said Tom Derhake, Co-founder of Box Score. “This past winter, we needed to stay focused on our product development, and Laveer stepped in to help us by investing in our business, which allowed us to concentrate on execution. Through the process, Laveer also became a trusted advisor, and helped map out an approach to raising capital that complimented our strategy and overall market timing.”

About Laveer Growth Capital

Laveer Growth Capital, LLC offers flexible financing solutions for early stage growth companies. Like any other business, these companies face financial challenges. Yet the market currently addresses these challenges with limited product offerings. Laveer takes a different approach. We work with companies to learn their objectives and pain points and then tailor a financing solution that works for both parties. We understand the timing and cost sensitivities of young, high growth businesses and work closely with the founders to establish trust and provide capital in a manner that serves the needs of both the company and the founder. Learn more about Laveer Growth Capital.

About Box Score Games

Box Score Games, based in Chicago, creates real-time mobile games for sports fans to play during live events. Fans socially compete against each other to win prizes in real-time. Box Score works with top brands, teams, and athletes looking to connect with the mobile first generation. Learn more about Box Score Games and Download for Apple now. Android coming soon.