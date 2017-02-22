Greenberg Traurig, LLP will be presenting a lunch CLE program, “Strategic Partnerships in the Cloud: Key Business and Legal Issues Associated With Delivering and Receiving Content at the Edge” in the firm’s Silicon Valley office Feb. 22. The program will begin with lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the panel discussion from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Kemal Hawa and Associate Emily Naughton will be the presenters.

The panel will focus on key issues to consider when entering into strategic relationships involving the Cloud, as well as common pitfalls to avoid and contracting best practices. Numerous factors must be considered in structuring these relationships, including the allocation of liability among the various parties, responsibility for the end user’s experience, and service level agreements, among many others.

Hawa focuses his practice on corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media, and technology industries, domestically and internationally. Hawa regularly advises public and private companies, private equity firms, investment banks, and creditors’ committees on a variety of matters, including mergers and acquisitions, bankruptcies and restructurings, investments, financing arrangements, licensing agreements, and commercial transactions. He assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the cloud computing space, including the negotiation of data center and co-location leases, globally. Hawa also has significant experience in the negotiation of network infrastructure transactions, including submarine cable systems (builds, financings, and capacity procurement), as well as terrestrial fiber optic network transactions.

Naughton focuses her practice on commercial transactions involving real estate and technology matters, with an emphasis on cloud computing. Naughton has represented some of the world’s largest content providers in colocation and data center leases globally with providers ranging from multinational owner-operators to single facility operators. Naughton has also represented various data center operators on complex data center development projects, new construction, and leases.

