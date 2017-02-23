Berenji & Associates Welcomes Attorney Travis Schumer

Share Article

Family law attorney Travis Schumer joins Berenji & Associates

Travis A. Schumer

Attorney Travis A. Schumer

We are excited to have Mr. Schumer join our team.

Los Angeles, CA (PRWEB)

Berenji & Associates proudly welcomes its newest associate attorney, Mr. Travis A. Schumer. Attorney Schumer earned his law degree at prestigious University of Southern California School of Law (USC), and achieved a B.A. from the University of California - Davis.

Mr. Schumer's extensive legal experience includes working at the Department of Justice, Los Angeles Public Defender's Office, and Alliance for Children's Rights.

Mr. Schumer handles all family law matters including child custody and support, spousal support, property division, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.berenjifamilylaw.com.

Berenji & Associates
9107 Wilshire Blvd Suite 750
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 271-6290

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Hossein Berenji
Berenji & Associates
+1 (310) 271-6290
Email >
@hfbfamilylaw
since: 12/2014
Follow >
Follow us on
Visit website

Media

Hossein BerenjiHossein Berenji