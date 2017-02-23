Berenji & Associates Welcomes Attorney Travis Schumer

Attorney Travis A. Schumer We are excited to have Mr. Schumer join our team.

Berenji & Associates proudly welcomes its newest associate attorney, Mr. Travis A. Schumer. Attorney Schumer earned his law degree at prestigious University of Southern California School of Law (USC), and achieved a B.A. from the University of California - Davis.

Mr. Schumer's extensive legal experience includes working at the Department of Justice, Los Angeles Public Defender's Office, and Alliance for Children's Rights.

Mr. Schumer handles all family law matters including child custody and support, spousal support, property division, and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.berenjifamilylaw.com.

Berenji & Associates

9107 Wilshire Blvd Suite 750

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 271-6290