Consequence Media Announces New Partnership With PopMatters

Consequence Media and PopMatters Join Forces

Consequence Media, LLC, an independent digital media company, is excited to announce a partnership with acclaimed international pop cultural publication PopMatters.

PopMatters (http://popmatters.com/) joins Consequence Media's (http://consequencemedia.com/) digital properties that serve more than 6.5 million unique visitors monthly. Additionally, Consequence Media will leverage PopMatters’ passionate followers in establishing unique experiential activations.

“I have long thought that independent media companies needed to start teaming up with each other to be able to compete in an increasingly corporatized media landscape. We are impressed with Consequence Media’s growth and excellence in delivering compelling advertising solutions to clients. Naturally, we thought Consequence Media would be a perfect fit,” says Sarah Zupko, CEO and Publisher of PopMatters Media.

“Quality, high-brow writing is an increasing rarity in pop culture/music journalism, which is why we’re so excited to be partnering with PopMatters. For 17 years and counting, Sarah and her team have set a high standard for cultural criticism and analysis. Their coverage verticals focusing on books, video games, and the visual arts also fill a void missing from Consequence Media’s stable of publishers,” adds Rick Cantinella, president of Consequence Media.

About Consequence Media

Consequence Media connects brands to the world's premiere independent publishers in music, film, gaming, and pop culture, as well as a highly engaged audience of influential millennials. Our publishers — including Consequence of Sound, YourEDM, The Hard Times, PopMatters and The Quietus, among others — continue to deliver award-winning branded and experiential activations, critically acclaimed content, exclusive scoops, and cutting-edge video.

About PopMatters Media

PopMatters is an international magazine of cultural criticism that essays the “pop” culture that matters. Its scope is broadly cast on all things pop culture and it is the largest site that bridges academic and popular writing. PopMatters provides in-depth reviews, engaging interviews, and essays in areas such as music, film, television, books, games, theatre, visual arts, comics and more. PopMatters is independently women-owned and operated. Since 1999, PopMatters has been providing smart readers with sharp, entertaining writing on a wide range of topics in popular culture, offering a refuge from the usual hype and gossip.