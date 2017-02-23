Cities Announced for the Automotive Engagement Conference Tour

Car Wars is pleased to announce, along with PCG Companies, the Automotive Engagement Conference (AEC) Tour will be hosting seven events in seven major cities across the nation.

The tour will kickoff in Atlanta, Georgia on March 23, 2017 at the Marriott Century City Hotel.

The AEC, national tour is geared toward teaching automotive dealers how to leverage Google Analytics, measure online consumer engagement and upgrade attribution models to sell more cars in a digital age.

Car Wars is partnering with AEC to educate dealers on how to get smart with their marketing spend, maximize customer opportunities and improve phone processes. Car Wars’ call tracking and marketing analytics software actively helps more than 9,000 dealerships to Own the Phone.

Cassie Broemmer, Vice President of Business Development, will be representing Car Wars by leading workshops at each event. Broemmer is regarded as one of the foremost experts in the fields of automotive marketing and customer communication. She is a frequent speaker at industry events and is constantly sought after as a progressive thought leader.

Broemmer’s sessions will enlighten dealers on how to utilize their most important conversion channel: the phone. Attendees will walk away knowing how to transform their team into phone experts, re-evaluate their marketing investments and, immediately, start driving more booked appointments at their dealerships.

"I am ready to get this tour on the road. Dealerships need to Own the Phone. I love getting to show dealers how they can get smart with their marketing spend, maximize customer opportunities and improve phone processes,” said Broemmer.

The AEC Tour is structured to empower dealers to hold all marketing agencies, website providers, third-party website tools and OEM approved vendors to a single set of metrics that are easily inspected and actionable.

Following the tour’s opening event in Atlanta, the AEC will make stops in Detroit, Tysons Corner, Dallas, Teaneck, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Chicago through June (with additional date requests being considered).

Tickets to attend cost $50 per person. Attendees will leave with over $300 worth of educational resources, featuring two new books from PCG Companies along with access to online training courses in Google Analytics and Online Marketing for Managers.

To learn more and register to the event closest to you, please visit https://goo.gl/Pb4uwh.

About Car Wars

Car Wars, based in Dallas, Texas, is the premier call tracking provider for more than 9,000 automotive dealerships. Their team of 90,000 human reviewers track and record every inbound and outbound call at a dealership. The platform provides insight into how every call is handled, alerts dealers when a missed opportunity needs attention and, ultimately, helps stores improve phone performance.

Dealers turn to Car Wars when they’re overwhelmed by the phone. Car Wars fosters a thriving phone culture centered around accountability and converts more phone calls into booked appointments.

About PCG Companies

PCG Companies is composed of an award-winning digital marketing agency, consulting firm, and online training platform located in Monmouth County, NJ. PCG’s roots began in digital marketing for the automotive industry, and their mission, Advocate-Educate-Elevate, embodies their core ideals; to advocate for transparency, educate the public on the ever-changing digital landscape, and elevate their clients’ to success. PCG has also expanded to automotive product research, as well as data reporting for automotive dealers with their tool, VistaDash. For more information, please visit http://www.pcgcompanies.com.