A frequently overlooked area among seniors is long-term care. With a record number of Americans continuing to age into their elder years, there is an even greater need for care beyond the routine checkup.

Nearly 70% of people turning age 65 will need long-term care at some point in their lives, according to the U.S. Health and Human Services Agency. These seniors require a range of direct service and support to meet daily personal care needs. Some of these needs may be non-medical Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), which include bathing, toileting, dressing, eating and many other essential tasks.

“From what I’ve seen as a provider of senior services, the common misconception is that Medicare will pay for long-term care,” said Troy Tice, owner of Amada Senior Care North Houston. “Medicare will not pay for help with ADLs, which is the biggest type of assistance we see seniors needing. Long-term care insurance is the best bet for getting your needs met. Most of my clients have purchased a policy many years ago and don’t remember exactly how much care it will cover,” he said.

Nursing home fees average around $6,000 per month. Assisted living communities cost approximately $4,500 per month. Skilled workers charge around $20 per hour. Out-of-pocket costs of long-term care can be astronomical financial burdens for families to bear. On the other hand, long-term care paid by insurance could be a more worthy investment towards seniors’ well-being in retirement.

Purchasing an LTCI policy can preserve savings for a family inheritance, help maintain one’s financial independence, remove the responsibility of care from loved ones, allow for freedom to choose the location of care and include a wider range of services.

“Fortunately, we are living healthier and longer lives nowadays, but with that comes an increased demand for health care services aimed specifically at senior citizens,” said Tice. “I’ve seen mostly middle-class families affected,” he continued, “The unexpected costs of long-term care typically deplete their hard-earned retirement accounts very quickly, since Medicare and Medicaid don’t cover these costs.”

