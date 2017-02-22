It’s the greatest trip we’ve ever given away, for sure.

Windstar Cruises and TODAY are looking for married couples who have honeymoon “fail” stories to share. As part of the new “Don’t Miss the Boat Honeymoon Do-Over” contest with Kathie Lee and Hoda, couples who lost their chance to go on a romantic honeymoon now have the opportunity for a do-over on an amazing 7-day Dreams of Tahiti cruise with Windstar.

As part of the contest, which is open now through February 27, Kathie Lee and Hoda are gathering honeymoon horror stories. (Perhaps a weather catastrophe blew the big trip, or a partner was ill?) To apply, couples need only describe what happened (in 500 words or less or with a video submission) and why they deserve a new honeymoon experience. Images are required for written submissions.

Three finalist couples will be selected to come to New York and share their stories on TODAY, where a final winning couple will be selected.

“It’s the greatest trip we’ve ever given away, for sure,” said Kathie Lee during the broadcast announcing the contest on Monday.

The winning couple with receive the cruise for two, shore excursions, all water sports, roundtrip airfare from anywhere in the United States (excluding Alaska) with business class seats on Air Tahiti Nui, and special perks like dinner with the captain.

More details on the contest and further instructions on how to enter can be found here: http://www.today.com/allday/enter-our-don-t-miss-boat-honeymoon-do-over-contest-t108341.

To view Monday’s segment announcing the promotion, visit http://bit.ly/TodayTahitiCruiseVideo.

For additional information on small ship cruising with Windstar, contact a travel professional or Windstar Cruises by phone at 877-958-7718, or visit http://www.windstarcruises.com.