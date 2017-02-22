Keppel Corporation “This reconfirms our plans to continue our international presence of our software solutions and expansion into the Asia Pacific market and further enhance the Apptricity global presence.” - Tim Garcia, CEO & President of Apptricity

Apptricity® Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative mobile enterprise solutions for supply chain management (SCM) and spend management, today announced that Keppel Corporation has selected Apptricity Travel and Expense Management integrated solution to reduce cost, save time, and simplify expense tracking.

“We are excited to announce the partnership between Keppel and Apptricity for our Global Travel and Expense Management solution,” says Tim Garcia, President and CEO of Apptricity. “This reconfirms our plans to continue our international presence of our software solutions and expansion into the Asia Pacific market and further enhance the Apptricity global presence.”

With a global footprint in close to 30 countries, Keppel Corporation leverages its international network, resources and talents to grow its key businesses. The Keppel Group of Companies includes Keppel Offshore & Marine, Keppel Land, Keppel Infrastructure, Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation (Keppel T&T) and Keppel Capital Holdings among others. Apptricity was selected to provide an automated solution to manage Keppel's employee expenses.

Apptricity was selected over several other vendors because it provides a user-friendly, scalable solution with extensive mobile capabilities, strong integration with Keppel’s systems, and a high level of adaptability to meet their specific needs. With Apptricity Travel & Expense, Keppel automates its expense process – from approval and capture of information through payment to employees – increasing workflow efficiency and improving cost control.

About Apptricity

Apptricity Corporation is a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) M2M mobile and web solutions for supply chain management (SCM) and spend management. Deployed by companies and government entities worldwide, Apptricity solutions provide unprecedented real-time information and business intelligence – giving management visibility into every action and transaction within your organization and across partners, customers and suppliers. By enhancing legacy enterprise applications to increase and extend the value of information technology investments, we bring accelerated business processes and command visibility to business, government and the military. For more information, visit http://www.apptricity.com.