Axcelon Biopolymers Corp. (ABC) announced today that it has concluded its study to build a demonstration bacterial nanocellulose (BNC) production facility in St. Félicien, Qc. The project will incorporate ABC’s proprietary BNC organism to produce high value bioproducts for the wound care, medical devices, and the industrial sectors.

Dino Mili, ABC’s president, stated, “ABC is focused on becoming a leader in the production of BNC where there is a growing need for green polymers that are biosourced and biodegradable to replace petroleum based products. We are enthusiastic in creating a working relation with St. Félicien for our project.” ABC’s first product to market is Nanoderm, a unique a one-time application BNC woundcare product that provides a barrier to infections and helps alleviate pain. ABC has other patents in development related to the use of BNC in the medical devices field and is working with partners to incorporate the use of BNC in 3-D printing and electro-spinning applications for the production of biocomposites.

Mr. Gilles Potvin, Mayor of St. Felicien indicated that, “We are excited to work with Axcelon to establish its production plant in St. Félicien’s industrial park. This is a very exciting platform technology that will provide opportunities to develop expertise in the growing biomaterials sector.” The project will be located in the industrial park where it will use recovered warm water that is rejected from a biomass power plant which will reduce operating costs as well as reduce ABC’s already low GHG footprint.

About Axcelon Biopolymers Corp.

Axcelon Biopolymers Corp. is a private company developing and commercializing bacterial nanocellulose based products for biomedical devices as well as for non-medical applications. The company has several proprietary assets for development of advanced wound-care products, cardiovascular grafts, tympanic membrane as well as other high value consumer products. Axcelon maintains key operations in Toronto, London (Ontario) as well as Montreal (Quebec).

