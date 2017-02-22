Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America.

eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area MSP and cloud services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named eMazzanti Technologies to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

To meet the evolving technology needs of customers nationwide and internationally, eMazzanti provides a array of cloud services in addition to its managed IT services. Offerings include Azure-based infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Hyper V administration, disaster recovery as a service, cloud storage solutions and support for SMB and enterprise customers through a cloud MSP business model. The new cloud offerings have expanded the size of eMazzanti’s market which has responded enthusiastically.

“Businesses of all sizes are moving some or all of their applications and data to the cloud, creating an increasing demand for MSPs with public, private and hybrid cloud expertise,” stated Almi Dumi, Project Lead, eMazzanti Technologies, “eMazzanti’s managed network, security and cloud services provide them with a complete solution.”

The list is divided into three categories, the MSP Pioneer 250, the MSP Elite 150 and the Managed Security 100. The MSP Pioneer 250 category recognizes companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market. eMazzanti has appeared on four previous CRN lists recongnizing the company for innovation and fast growth.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support to increase productivity, data security and revenue growth for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list seven years running, is a 2015, 2013 and 2012 Microsoft Partner of the Year, 2016 NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info(at)emazzanti(dot)net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.