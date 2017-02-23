Node-H Announces Enterprise Dual-mode LTE/UMTS Small Cell

Node-H Arcadyan Enterprise Dual-mode Small Cell Mobile operators need to provide high quality voice and data services indoors while LTE-based voice (VoLTE) remains problematic

Node-H is pleased to announce the commercial availability of its dual-mode (UMTS and LTE) software running on hardware from Design and Manufacturing partner, Arcadyan Technology Corporation. The new enterprise product supports 32 UMTS and 32 LTE users simultaneously. State of the art design results in highly competitive pricing. The initial hardware variants are Band1+Band3 and Band1+Band7, with other combinations available as required. It provides high capacity and coverage indoors, which is where 80% of wireless activity occurs. It is of particular appeal to mobile operators needing to deliver high quality voice and data services indoors whilst LTE-based voice (VoLTE) uptake remains problematic.

The Node-H protocol software includes operator-proven SON features including self-configuration and interference mitigation making the units easy to deploy and provides great performance even at the cell edge. Node-H has won industry awards for its dedication to ensuring interoperability and is compatible with the widest range of core networks, small cell gateways and indeed other cells using SON techniques.

Proven in one of the largest small cell networks in the world, the secret to Node-H's success is that it has developed all aspects of its solution in-house. It has expertise in every area and as such can correct configuration errors or bugs rapidly and with confidence. Changes are validated continuously in Node-H's unique test environment ensuring uninterrupted operation. In the field the cells support a comprehensive problem analysis capability allowing remote identification and diagnosis of issues sometimes even before being noticed by the operator.

The feature set of Node-H's software is already comprehensive including Enterprise/Residential, UMTS/LTE, FDD/TDD, distributed SON, and much more. Over the coming months the roadmap of software features will grow to include increased numbers of simultaneous LTE Users, LTE Carrier Aggregation, Licensed Assisted Access, IoT support, CBRS and further enhancements to the Node-H SON.

About Node-H

Node-H GmbH is a pure-play small cells software company covering UMTS, LTE and dual-mode small cells technologies for residential, enterprise and public small cells. The company’s portable software runs to the maximum platform capability on the leading chipset platforms. The high-performance, fully integrated software was designed for cost-optimized SoC small cells platforms to help device manufacturers achieve fast time-to-market with a high-quality solution. Node-H is a member of the Board of the Small Cells Forum. Node-H is privately funded and based in Munich, Germany. For more information about Node-H, please visit http://www.node-h.com.