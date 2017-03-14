SharePoint Maven Eases the Pain of Learning SharePoint

Gregory Zelfond, SharePoint Maven Founder Millions of people use SharePoint. However, many of these users work for Fortune 500 companies with sizeable IT departments that have in-house SharePoint experts—a luxury that small to mid-size businesses can’t afford.

SharePoint Maven has developed a searchable Knowledge Base to help businesses and nonprofits learn how to setup SharePoint’s out-of-the box functionality with easy to follow, in-depth tutorials and affordable one-on-one or group training.

“Many small and midsized businesses already use Microsoft’s Office 365 because it’s an affordable and convenient way to access the office productivity software that their employees are already familiar with,” said Greg Zelfond, founder of SharePoint Maven. “Everybody knows how to use Word, Excel and PowerPoint. What they don’t know is how to use SharePoint. Which means that these businesses are spending money every month to pay for a feature that they don’t use but which could help them become much more efficient and competitive.”

SharePoint was released back in 2001 to help Microsoft’s customers facilitate employee collaboration, improve document management and make better-informed decisions. The software enables users to easily create portals, team collaboration sites, and searchable document libraries. Millions of people use SharePoint. However, many of these users work for Fortune 500 companies with sizeable IT departments that have in-house SharePoint experts—a luxury that small to mid-size businesses can’t afford.

“I’ve spent the last several years documenting how to properly set up many of SharePoint’s out-of-the-box features,” Zelfond continued to explain. “And believe me, there’s a lot you can do with just the features SharePoint included in the application to streamline your operations.”

SharePoint Maven’s highly searchable Knowledge Base includes step-by-step directions and numerous screenshots—making it possible for even a tech newbie to configure SharePoint for their needs. Users can search by category, tags or keywords. If they need more help, they can hire SharePoint Maven to provide affordable, just-in-time training. Or simpler yet, hire SharePoint Maven to create a custom SharePoint solution.

To explore SharePoint Maven’s Knowledge Base, visit http://sharepointmaven.com/blog-sharepoint-best-practices/

About SharePoint Maven

SharePoint Maven is a SharePoint consulting company that specializes in helping organizations migrate to SharePoint and Office 365. Founded over four years ago by Greg Zelfond, SharePoint Maven has helped numerous businesses and non-profits solve challenging business problems using out-of-the-box SharePoint functionality. The European SharePoint Community recognized SharePoint Maven’s blog in 2016 as the Best Office 365/SharePoint blog on the web.