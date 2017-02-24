DOROT is an organization whose mission is to alleviate social isolation among the elderly and provide services to help older adults live independently as valued members of the community. The Annual Benefit represents a critical opportunity to raise resources and awareness for the organization while recognizing those who have dedicated themselves to the values that the organization stands for.

DOROT is also pleased to announce that Jane E. Brody, a long-time Personal Health Columnist for The New York Times, will be receiving a DOROT achievement award. Ms. Brody joined The New York Times in 1965, and is an advocate for healthy living. Her award-winning column is published every Tuesday. Ms. Brody is a much-sought-after speaker who lectures frequently to both lay and professional audiences on issues relating to health and wellness, including end-of life preparation and care.

Sara Peller, LCSW, is Associate Executive Director of Programs at DOROT. Sara joined DOROT in 1986 as the Director of the Homelessness Prevention Program, the agency’s transitional residence for homeless elderly. DOROT is grateful to Sara for her leadership and her insight into the needs of seniors. She has worked to further the vision of our founders who understood that bringing the generations together benefits people of all ages.

For more information about DOROT and the 41st Annual Spring Benefit, please visit http://www.dorotusa.org.