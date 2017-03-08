“We know that substantive changes will visit the world of physician payment with the advent of MACRA/MIPPS,” Primaris chief executive officer Richard A. Royer said. "Our program will enable them to make the leap to the new environment.”

Primaris, a national healthcare consulting company, will provide on-the-ground training and education about the Quality Payment Program as a subcontractor to TMF Health Quality Institute. TMF, a leading non-profit health care consulting company based in Austin, has been contracted to help small medical practices in generally underserved areas prepare for and participate in the new Quality Payment Program (QPP), which was established by the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA).

QPP is a new approach to paying physicians and clinicians who treat Medicare beneficiaries. Through the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS), clinicians will be paid for providing medical care based on four performance categories: advancing care information, clinical practice improvement activities, cost and quality of care.

The five-year contract was awarded to TMF by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). TMF and supporting subcontractors will provide the practices with technical assistance and services in a region comprising Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Puerto Rico.

“We know that substantive changes will visit the world of physician payment with the advent of MACRA/MIPS,” Primaris chief executive officer Richard A. Royer said. “We’re pleased to be able to offer the assistance to smaller practices. Our program will enable them to make the leap to the new environment.”

As part of the TMF team, Primaris will provide customized technical assistance to MIPS-eligible clinicians, which may include, but is not limited to, the following:



Evaluating practice readiness for participating in a new payment model

Engaging practices in continuous quality improvement

Assessing and optimizing Health Information Technology

Supporting change management and strategic planning

Developing and disseminating education and training materials

Enabling peer-to-peer learning and local partnerships

About Primaris:

Primaris is a healthcare consulting firm that works with hospitals, physicians and nursing homes to drive better health outcomes, improved patient experiences and reduced costs. For more information, visit http://www.primaris.org and follow @primaris_health.