Cellular Sales Welcomes Daphne Residents to New Store

The new Cellular Sales store in Daphne opened on Dec. 30 Cellular Sales has really seen a lot of success in Alabama, and we saw an opportunity to serve the Daphne community.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest premium Verizon Wireless retailer, adds to its more than 30 stores in Alabama with opening of Daphne location.

The store, which opened Dec. 30, is located at 1503 U.S. Highway 98, Suite 1 in Daphne. The store sits in the same plaza as Christ the King School.

“Cellular Sales has really seen a lot of success in Alabama, and we saw an opportunity to serve the Daphne community,” said Regional Director Alec Rankine. “The new location on the Eastern Shore will bring the latest in Verizon Wireless phones and accessories to the people of Daphne and the surrounding area.”

Cellular Sales has seen incredible growth since opening its first store in 1993 in Knoxville, Tenn. The company’s growth has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing privately owned retailers in the nation for eight of the past nine years. Cellular Sales now employs nearly 4,500 people and operates more than 600 stores across 32 states.

“We are so excited to bring Cellular Sales to the Jubilee City and look forward to meeting the customers of the Eastern Shore,” said Regional Director Chad Maxedon. “As a company, we are guided by our focus and vision to keep the customer as our first priority.”

Cellular Sales is always looking for employees that are motivated and passionate about customer service. To view available employment opportunities at Cellular Sales in Daphne, visit jobs.cellularsales.com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 4,500 people and operates approximately 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

###