Moving into its new 75,000 square foot production facility, The Spice Lab has expanded capacity to efficiently process and package its ever-growing line of artisan salts, spices, seasonings, rubs and loose teas. The new building provides office, showroom and warehouse space in a single location as well as additional production lines to accommodate private label and custom blends. Now with seven production lines, the company can produce up to 25,000 units per day.

“We have been getting by in 15,000 sq. ft. for production with an off-site showroom and extra warehouse locations,” says Brett Cramer, who with his wife Jennifer founded the South Florida company in 2009. “Our new location positions us to aggressively pursue more private label work as well as better serve our current customers with greater capacity and faster turn-around.”

The Spice Lab is one of the largest U.S. importers of Himalayan pink salt in a variety of packaging options. Related products include Himalayan salt shot glasses, salt plates and bath salt soaks. The company has received extensive media coverage – from O, The Oprah magazine, NBC’s TODAY show and Cosmopolitan and many others – and earned numerous industry awards for its innovative products and packaging.

Its Caribbean Jerk Seasoning and Chipotle Citrus Seasoning are 2017 Scovie Award winners with numerous other products earning Scovie and Hot Pepper Awards in previous years. Other awards include a Silver sofi Award from the Specialty Food Association, The Gourmet Retailer’s Editors’ Choice Award, Progressive Grocer’s Editors’ Pick and a Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) Suppliers Achievement Silver Award for Most Creative New Entry Designed for Business Gift Use.

In 2016, The Spice Lab again was recognized by INC Magazine as one of the INC5000 fastest growing private companies in America. It also was named a Florida Company to Watch winner by GrowFL, on the Entrepreneur360 list and recognized by the South Florida Business Journal as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in South Florida.

The new office, production and warehouse facility is located at 4000 N. Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company also opened its first retail location in Fort Lauderdale in October 2016 in the Sunrise Plaza at 2101 N. Federal Highway.

About The Spice Lab

Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, The Spice Lab is a woman-owned and family-run business offering artisan salts, premium spices, seasonings, loose teas and gourmet gifts. The company is one of the largest U.S. importers of Himalayan salt and salt products including Himalayan salt shot glasses, salt plates and bath salts.

All products are processed and packaged in the company’s HACCP certified manufacturing facility. It sells its extensive product line through gourmet and specialty gift shops, grocery, major retailers and online through Amazon.com and at http://www.thespicelab.com