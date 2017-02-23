“We are thrilled to provide our safe, non-toxic sunscreen to over 2,000 cycling enthusiasts again in 2017."

Thinksport, the most award-winning sunscreen on the market, has announced an official 2017 partnership with The Jensie Gran Fondo of Marin. For the second year in a row, cyclists will stay protected from harmful UVA and UVB rays with Thinksport’s broad-spectrum, mineral-based sunscreen.

“We are thrilled to provide our safe, non-toxic sunscreen to over 2,000 cycling enthusiasts again in 2017,” said Kevin Brodwick, Founder of Thinksport and Thinkbaby. “With safety as our top priority, riders will not only be protected from the sun, but will feel at ease while using a product free of biologically harmful chemicals.”

The Jensie Gran Fondo of Marin welcomes riders of all levels to complete a 40, 70 or 100 mile race which starts and ends at Stafford Lake Park in Novato, California. Cyclists will have a memorable day with Jens Voigt, arguably the most fun guy in pro cycling, as they ride through the world-class roads of Marin County.

Riders can count on Thinksport’s safe sunscreen to last throughout their ride as it has the highest level of water resistance and SPF allowed by the FDA, making it the perfect sunscreen for athletes of all levels.

About The Jensie Gran Fondo of Marin

The most popular personality in cycling, former pro Jens Voigt, will return to Marin County to host his third annual Gran Fondo event on October 7th. The much-loved legend of the pro cycling peloton has always had a soft spot for his American fans. The Jensie Gran Fondo gives cyclists a unique opportunity to ride alongside him.

Event proceeds will again benefit The Marin County Bicycle Coalition (MCBC), whose work in the county provides safer cycling routes and more bike access, on and off-road. MCBC will also be a critical part of the event’s success by providing volunteer staff throughout the event.

To register or learn more about the ride, visit http://thejensiegranfondo.com, Facebook (The Jensie Gran Fondo), Twitter (@JensieGranFondo), or Instagram (@jensiegranfondo).

About Thinkbaby and Thinksport

Thinkbaby Thinksport's founder, Kevin Brodwick, brought his interest in health and preventative medicine and his background in biotechnology together to form a company with the sole purpose to create alternative products for babies, children, adults, and athletes alike. With a team of physicians and scientists focused on the latest biological and chemical sciences, Thinkbaby Thinksport continues to lead in the usage of safe, non-toxic materials for consumer goods.

For more information, visit:

gothinksport.com, gothinkbaby.com, twitter.com/thinkbaby_sport, facebook.com/thinkbaby.thinksport, and https://www.instagram.com/thinksport/ & instagram.com/thinkbabythinksport.

